F.Major Enters 2022 With Growth and Endorsements

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shire Hill Partners, LLC, designer, manufacturer, and distributor of F.Major , a luxury direct-to-consumer shoe brand, announces its growth plans, charitable partners, and celebrity endorsements as it enters the new year. Founded by 53 year old Jennifer Fessler, the company has created heels that not only meet the high standards of European luxury, but are also wearable by women of all ages, through everything from a power lunch to a night of getting down and dirty. Since the start of the new year, their flagship pair of black heels has received attention from publications including Yahoo Finance, Marketwatch, and KTLA along with support from influencers and celebrities including Margaret Josephs, Josie Bissett, and Ramona Singer among others.

The brand plans on expanding its variety of product offerings over the next quarter with the release of its new "Nude" line. F.Major's founder & CEO Jennifer Fessler notes, "I'm incredibly excited to enter the new year with a focus on expansion and empowering women through our shoes. This year we will continue to serve women with "must have" colors and a variety of new charitable and celebrity partnerships."

F.Major's are made in Spain, the product of rigorous European craftsmanship, creating a wearable, striking silhouette made possible by their patent-pending paper-thin, foam-infused insole with buttery leather and the perfect point.

F.Major also is excited to announce its charitable partnerships and efforts as they continue to grow. To date, F.Major has supported Dress for Success, an organization focused on empowering women through a network of support and programs to help them thrive in work and in life. Stay tuned to shopfmajor.com and F.Major's social channels for coming news.

About F.Major

F.Major was conceived in 2018, when the then 50 year old Jennifer Fessler realized there was no 3 inch black high heel on the market comfortable AND sexy enough to please women of her generation. F.Major's appeal not only to women who are in search of alternatives to current options, but also to high-heel lovers in general.

