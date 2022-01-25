5WPR Announces Expansion of Cannabis PR Practice by Adding PR Team in Miami Office

MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of their CBD PR and cannabis PR division with expanded capabilities and a dedicated team of professionals available out of the 5WPR Miami office.

Since its launch in 2018, 5WPR's CBD and cannabis division has seen unprecedented growth year-over-year, attracting clients across both the agency's consumer, corporate, and technology divisions. Clients in the space offer a range of product categories including women's and men's skincare, nail care, pet products, edibles, wellness, pain relief, sleep aids, food, beverage, cannabis delivery services, and consultancy services for cannabis start-ups.

"The cannabis and CBD industry continues to grow at an exceptional rate," said 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian . "There are many intricacies required from clients within the space, especially as laws and regulations continue to change and vary from state to state. Expanding our Miami team will not only allow us to hyper-focus on the industry, but also welcome more clients with both local and natural reach."

PR services offered to cannabis clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian , was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

