Webinar - How to Cultivate Brilliance in Middle Schoolers with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Education Group (FEG) will host ADHD expert and child psychologist, Katherine Quie, for a national webinar where she will walk parents through misconceptions about the brain disorder and help them gain a better understanding of the complexities that make their diagnosed children uniquely brilliant.

"Children are uniquely their own persons, and their differences make them brilliant," said Katherine Quie , ADHD expert.

"How to Cultivate Brilliance in Middle Schoolers with ADHD," is the first in a year-long series of webinars that FEG will produce as part of its ongoing commitment to bring families front and center with professionals. Members of the education, mental health and the therapeutic communities who partner with Fusion lead the webinars, where they share their expertise addressing contemporary adolescent issues and participate in a question-and-answer session.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that impairs the brain's executive functions. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 9.4% of children have been diagnosed with have ADHD. The disorder is often mistaken for a behavior disorder, mental illness, and a specific learning disability; it significantly impacts many aspects of development, such as learning, social, motor, and coping skills. People with ADHD have trouble with impulse control, focusing, and organization.

"Children are uniquely their own persons, and their differences make them brilliant," said Quie. "Children with ADHD are just as creative and empathetic as the next child. It's my hope that I can helps adults understand the brain disorder better and how it impacts children."

Fusion Education Group (FEG) offers personalized education for middle and high school students at its 80 accredited schools in 16 states and includes Fusion Academy, Futures Academy, Barnstable Academy, and Fusion Global Academy. FEG schools provide equally focus on academic progress and social and emotional health. For students with ADHD, the one-student with one-teacher model used in most FEG schools provides a classroom environment that minimizes the potential for distractions, provides organizational support, and a strong teacher connection.

Quie is a licensed child psychologist, speaker, writer, and mother of two who practices in St. Paul, Minn. A national ADHD expert whose mission is to increase awareness of ADHD, she published her memoir in 2019 Raising Will: Surviving the Brilliance and Blues of ADHD, a first-person account of raising her son with ADHD. The work received multiple book gold awards and high praise from professionals for dismantling misperceptions about the disorder and from parents grateful for the sharing of her real-world parenting experience. Quie also hosts a podcast, Finding Your Brilliance. She founded ADHD&U to support neurodivergent children, adolescents and young adults and their families.

"Every problem has a solution," said Pete Ruppert, FEG CEO. "Our national webinar series focuses on conversations with experts who offer parents the tools to address real life challenges. We're grateful to Katherine for sharing her expertise as a clinician and parent and we expect our families to appreciate her for that, too."

Fusion Education Group provides accredited personalized education for middle and high school students at its 80 campuses nationwide and includes Fusion Academy, with more than 60 campuses that offer one-to-one instruction, Futures Academy, which offers one-to-one, small group instruction and online learning at 15 California campuses, Barnstable Academy, which offers traditional college-prep in a small school setting in New Jersey, and Fusion Global Academy, which offers one-to-one personalized education through a completely virtual campus that currently serves students in 45 states and 18 countries. Fusion Education Group's dedicated counselors work across the country to support students find and follow their post-high school path. More information about FEG's national events can be found here.

