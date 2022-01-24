TODAY: Arkansas Kicks Off Week of School Choice Awareness in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From Pine Bluff to Little Rock, online and in-person, parents, students, educators, and community leaders are getting creative to bring school choice information, and school spirit, to Arkansans.

WHAT:

Week of fun celebrations for National School Choice Week

WHO:

Parents, students, educators, and community leaders all across Arkansas

WHEN & WHERE:

Tuesday, Jan. 25 : Virtual Town Hall for Military Families

Wednesday, Jan. 26 : Statewide Wear Yellow Day

Friday, Jan. 28 : Community Art Night in Little Rock at 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29 : Community Art Night in Pine Bluff at 1:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Public and private schools and homeschool groups throughout Arkansas

These celebrations are planned by The Reform Alliance.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

