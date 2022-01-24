Senior Connect
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results And 4% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per common share, representing a 4% increase from the $0.14 cash dividend per common share declared in the prior quarter and our fourth consecutive quarterly dividend increase.  The dividend is payable on March 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2022.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.  As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, the impact of PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of REO and impairment of premises, the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, and the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments.  See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin.  All financial information in this press release is unaudited.



For the Three Months Ended December 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2021



2020













GAAP


Adjusted (1)



GAAP


Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

5,106


5,243


$

4,508


4,195

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.81


0.83


$

0.72


0.67

Return on average assets (ROAA)


1.53%


1.57%



1.60%


1.49%

Return on average equity


17.10%


17.56%



17.82%


16.58%

Efficiency ratio


44.96%


46.51%



43.38%


45.54%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.66%


3.49%



3.74%


3.37%











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$



6,775


$



5,733

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)




2.03%





2.04%











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2021



2020













GAAP


Adjusted (1)



GAAP


Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

23,622


19,255


$

10,170


15,276

Diluted earnings per share

$

3.75


3.05


$

1.62


2.44

Return on average assets (ROAA)


1.93%


1.58%



0.93%


1.40%

Return on average equity


20.86%


17.00%



10.45%


15.70%

Efficiency ratio


39.91%


43.02%



44.85%


44.88%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.74%


3.47%



3.39%


3.22%











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$



27,746


$



20,582

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)




2.27%





1.89%











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
























As of and for the



As of and for the



As of and for the





12 Months Ended



9 Months Ended



12 Months Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,





2021



2021



2020
















(Dollars in thousands, except share data)


Asset Quality











Non-performing loans

$

1,859


$

1,318


$

1,801



Real estate owned

$

-


$

-


$

-



Non-performing assets

$

1,859


$

1,318


$

1,801



Non-performing loans to total loans


0.17%



0.13%



0.19%



Non-performing assets to total assets


0.14%



0.10%



0.16%



Loans with COVID-19 related modifications (1)

$

-


$

-


$

-



Net charge-offs (period ended)

$

164


$

159


$

20



Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans


566.11%



747.65%



739.20%



Allowance for loan losses to total loans 


0.98%



0.97%



1.42%



Allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans (2)


1.00%



1.01%



1.56%













Other Data











Core deposits

$

889,076


$

839,779


$

620,576



Cash dividends declared

$

0.530


$

0.390


$

-



Shares outstanding


6,285,714



6,283,439



6,286,003



Book and tangible book value per share (3)

$

19.26


$

18.68


$

16.52



Closing market price per common share

$

30.75


$

27.76


$

20.50



Closing price to book value ratio


159.66%



148.57%



124.10%



Equity to assets ratio


9.07%



9.07%



9.36%



Bank regulatory leverage ratio


9.75%



10.25%



10.11%














(1) Including both principal deferrals and interest only terms










(2) As further detailed in Appendix A to this press release, allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans is a 




     non-GAAP financial measure











(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets





















Five Quarter Trends


For the Three Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2021


2020



December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31



GAAP


GAAP


GAAP


GAAP


GAAP

Net income 

$

5,106

$

5,621

$

8,034

$

4,860

$

4,508

Diluted earnings per share 

$

0.81

$

0.90

$

1.28

$

0.77

$

0.72

Return on average assets (ROAA) 


1.53%


1.79%


2.75%


1.73%


1.60%

Return on average equity 


17.10%


19.22%


29.00%


18.36%


17.82%

Efficiency ratio


44.96%


38.55%


35.87%


39.87%


43.38%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.66%


3.84%


3.79%


3.82%


3.74%













2021


2020



December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31



Adjusted (1)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (1)

Net income 

$

5,243

$

5,095

$

4,603

$

4,313

$

4,195

Diluted earnings per share 

$

0.83

$

0.81

$

0.73

$

0.69

$

0.67

Return on average assets (ROAA) 


1.57%


1.62%


1.57%


1.53%


1.49%

Return on average equity 


17.56%


17.42%


16.62%


16.30%


16.58%

Efficiency ratio


46.51%


41.15%


41.22%


42.85%


45.54%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.49%


3.51%


3.49%


3.48%


3.37%












Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$

6,775

$

7,401

$

7,172

$

6,397

$

5,733

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA 


2.03%


2.36%


2.45%


2.27%


2.04%












(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix C to this press release for more information.














Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased to report another successful quarter for the Company, which saw adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increase 25% from $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $5.2 million in the same quarter of 2021, while adjusted earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP) increased 25% from $0.67 to $0.83 over the same periods.  During 2021, we repurchased 82.6 thousand shares of our stock at a cost of $2.29 million, or $27.74 per share, which positively impacted our earnings per diluted share by approximately $0.03.  Along with strong earnings, these repurchases helped increase our annualized adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) to 17.56% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 16.58% for the same period in the prior year.  The allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP) was 1.00% at December 31, 2021 after recording a provision for loan losses of $675 thousand during the current quarter, and I am happy to report that our COVID-related modifications remained at $0 as of December 31, 2021.  From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remain low at 0.14%, with no properties in real estate owned.  Finally, we are pleased to announce that we have increased our quarterly dividend by 4% to $0.145 per quarter, our fourth consecutive quarterly increase."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 16.6%, from $10.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 to $11.7 million for the same period in 2021.  The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $222.7 million, or 20.4%, from $1.089 billion to $1.312 billion, driven by increases in loans, interest-earning deposits and investment securities.
  • Average net interest-earning assets grew $145.7 million, or 50.5%, from $288.4 million to $434.0 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped 57.8% from 0.83% to 0.35%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets decreased 10.3% from 4.35% to 3.90%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.74% to 3.66%.

The Company recognized approximately $0.6 million and $1.0 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.  Approximately $0.3 million in net PPP loan origination fees remains to be recognized as of December 31, 2021.

Net interest income increased $8.1 million, or 23.0%, from $35.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 to $43.6 million for the same period in 2021.  The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $140.7 million, or 13.4%, from $1.053 billion to $1.194 billion, driven by increases in loans and investment securities.
  • Average net interest-earning assets grew $111.8 million, or 43.4%, from $257.4 million to $369.2 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped 57.7% from 1.11% to 0.47%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets decreased 3.8% from 4.22% to 4.06%, resulting in an increase in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.39% to 3.74%.

The Company recognized approximately $3.2 million and $1.8 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.  Approximately $0.3 million in net PPP loan origination fees remains to be recognized as of December 31, 2021.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has $230.7 million of adjustable rate loans, $170.7 million of which could adjust immediately given an increase in short term interest rates.  The remaining $60.0 million of adjustable rate loans would require a 25 bp to 275 bp change in short term interest rates before the current loan interest rate would adjust upwards. Additionally, the Company has approximately $29.6 million and $61.4 million of fixed rate loans which are subject to repricing during 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Provision For Loan Losses

A provision for loan losses of $0.7 million was recorded for the three months ended December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of continued loan growth.  A recovery of loan losses of $2.6 million was recorded during the year ended December 31, 2021 as the Company decreased the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model in response to a declining and de minimis level of COVID-related loan modifications, continued strong asset quality, and continued strengthening of the economy in our primary markets.  The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $7.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 as a result of the Company increasing the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model and increasing reserve factors on certain loans to borrowers we viewed then as having been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and due to economic conditions at the time.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $0.5 million, or 589%, from $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $0.6 million in the same quarter of 2021.  This increase was due primarily to increases in service charges and fee income as a result of increases in transaction deposit balances, increases in wealth management fees as a result of increases in equity market values, as well as a $0.5 million impairment in premises and equipment recorded during the fourth quarter of 2020, partially offset by a decrease in gains on the sale of loans.

Noninterest income increased $0.7 million, or 38.1%, from $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 to $2.6 million in the same period of 2021.  This increase was due primarily to increases in service charges and fee income as a result of increases in transaction deposit balances, an increase in gains on the sale of loans as mortgage loan production volume increased as a result of continued low interest rates, an increase in wealth management fees as a result of increases in equity market values, and a $0.5 million impairment in premises and equipment recorded during the fourth quarter of 2020, partially offset by a decline in swap fees of $0.3 million as the Company has focused on longer duration loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $1.1 million, or 26.0%, from $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $5.5 million in the same period of 2021.  The increase was primarily the result of the following:

  • $0.6 million increase in compensation and employee benefits as a result of an increase in employee headcount, as well as an increase in incentive payments due to the Company outperforming its budgeted performance metrics. Full time equivalent employees increased from 89 at December 31, 2020 to 102 at December 31, 2021, including an increase of 5 new Relationship Managers.
  • $0.3 million increase in other noninterest expense as a result of an increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments, appraisal expenses and franchise tax expense.

Noninterest expense increased $1.7 million, or 10.1%, from $16.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 to $18.4 million in the same period of 2021.  The increase was primarily the result of the following:

  • a $1.1 million, or 11.9%, increase in compensation and employee benefits as a result of an increase in employee headcount, as well as in increase in incentive payments due to the Company outperforming its budgeted performance metrics.
  • a $0.3 million, or 20.4%, increase in data processing costs due to a significant increase in the number of loan and deposit accounts;

Offsetting these increases was a $0.3 million decrease in real estate owned expense during the year ended December 31, 2021 due to the disposal of the Company's remaining real estate owned properties during 2021.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows:


Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31

December 31

2020

21.37%

22.26%

2021

16.30%

22.22%

The Company's tax rate during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was impacted by the receipt of a tax credit on a loan which lowered the Company's tax rate by approximately 3.7%.  The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $225.0 million, or 20.3%, from $1.110 billion at December 31, 2020 to $1.335 billion at December 31, 2021.  The increase was primarily driven by the following factors:

  • Investments available for sale increased $80.1 million, or 103.7%, from $77.3 million at December 31, 2020 to $155.9 million at December 31, 2021, as the Company took advantage of a steepening yield curve to invest excess liquidity.

The following summarizes the composition of the Bank's investment securities available for sale portfolio as of December 31, 2021 and 2020:



 December 31, 



2021

2020

(in thousands)








Agency MBS

$

20,118

22,134

Bank trust preferred


18,341

12,904

Business Development Companies


4,430

-

Corporate


6,954

2,140

Multifamily 


9,988

3,657

Municipal


46,482

13,544

Non-agency MBS


49,604

22,911


$

155,916

77,290

Non-agency MBS have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 37% as of December 31, 2021.  Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

  • Loans receivable increased $135.1 million, or 14.4%, from $935.5 million at December 31, 2020 to $1.071 billion at December 31, 2021.  Increases in residential, multi-family, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial, and commercial and industrial lending offset a $66.0 million reduction in PPP loans.  Excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP), the Company's loan portfolio grew 23.5% from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021.

The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:



December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,



2021


2021


2021


2021


2020

(in thousands)






















Residential construction

$

23,662


17,505


16,795


13,037


14,805

Other construction


40,507


35,234


38,121


33,720


35,361

Farmland


12,456


7,559


5,488


6,322


7,943

Home equity


33,262


31,270


30,601


32,281


32,543

Residential 


292,323


286,873


257,048


240,606


224,288

Multi-family


68,868


51,293


47,063


45,703


42,666

Owner-occupied commercial 


190,162


182,379


185,213


168,442


170,683

Non-owner occupied commercial


251,398


255,488


248,789


233,142


234,751

Commercial & industrial


131,125


99,914


90,048


76,421


80,380

PPP Program


15,454


32,882


63,861


96,147


81,465

Consumer


11,315


11,227


10,919


10,891


10,597













$

1,070,532


1,011,624


993,946


956,712


935,482

  • Premises and equipment increased $5.8 million during 2021 due to costs incurred for the land and building of an operations center that the Company is currently constructing in Johnson City, TN, as well as the land acquired for proposed financial centers in both Johnson City, TN and Knoxville, TN.

The operations center will replace certain leased space the Company currently occupies and is expected to be in use by the end of 2022.  The Johnson City, TN and Knoxville, TN financial centers are expected to be completed during 2023 and 2024, respectively.

  • Total deposits increased $186.0 million, or 20.2%, from $921.9 million at December 31, 2020 to $1.108 billion at December 31, 2021.  The primary driver of this increase was a $99.9 million, or 48.0%, increase in noninterest-bearing deposit balances from $208.3 million to $308.2 million, as well as a $137.7 million, or 143.0%, increase in NOW and money market accounts.  These increases were offset by a $88.4 million, or 51.0%, decrease in retail time deposits, as customers continue to prefer shorter maturities as a result of the historically low interest rates.  Wholesale time deposits consist primarily of brokered certificates of deposit with a maximum maturity of one year.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:



December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,



2021


2021


2021


2021


2020

(in thousands)






















Non-interest bearing transaction

$

308,176


314,426


290,305


250,069


208,250

NOW and money market


233,899


190,351


173,924


105,641


96,243

Savings


347,001


335,002


322,306


325,692


316,083

Retail time deposits


84,860


97,493


117,641


138,989


173,305

Wholesale time deposits


133,918


107,712


86,196


134,994


128,015













$

1,107,854


1,044,984


990,372


955,385


921,896

  • FHLB borrowings of $75.0 million at December 31, 2021 consist of the following:

Amounts


Current


(000's)

Term

Rate





$

25,000

2 Weeks

0.19%


50,000

3 Month

0.26%

$

75,000


0.23%

During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Bank terminated its interest rate swap on the 3 month FHLB advance noted above for a gain of approximately $0.2 million, which will be recognized as a reduction of interest expense through the original interest rate swap term of March, 2025.

  • Total equity increased $17.2 million, or 16.6%, from $103.8 million at December 31, 2020 to $121.1 million at December 31, 2021.  This increase was primarily comprised of net income of $23.6 million, offset by dividends paid of $3.3 million, share repurchases of $2.3 million and a net decline in the value of investments and derivatives of $1.2 million.

During the year ended December 31 2021, the Company repurchased the following shares of its common stock:













Settlement


Shares



Total



Cost



Remaining

Date


Repurchased



Cost 



Per Share



Authorization



(dollars in thousands, except share data)











$

5,000

08/06/21


12,500


$

343


$

27.40



4,657

08/20/21


27,500



770



28.00



3,887

08/31/21


15,000



413



27.50



3,475

09/07/21


19,541



537



27.50



2,938

09/14/21


5,996



165



27.50



2,773

11/09/21


2,100



65



31.00



2,708















82,637


$

2,292


$

27.74




Tangible book value per share improved from $16.52 at December 31, 2020 to $19.26 at December 31, 2021, an increase of 16.6%.  The Company's equity to assets ratio was 9.07% at December 31, 2021, down from 9.36% at December 31, 2020.  The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of share repurchases and dividends.  The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.19% at December 31, 2020 to 0.17% at December 31, 2021.  Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.16% at December 31, 2020 to 0.14% at December 31, 2021.  During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company successfully liquidated the balance of its real estate owned acquired during 2021.  Net charge-offs of $164 thousand were recognized during the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $20 thousand during 2020.  The allowance for loan losses to total loans decreased from 1.42% (1.56% excluding PPP loans / non-GAAP) at December 31, 2020 to 0.98% (1.00% excluding PPP loans / non-GAAP) at December 31, 2021 due to a $2.6 million recovery for loan losses recognized during the year ended December 31, 2021.  Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for loan losses remained strong at more than 5 to 1 at December 31, 2021.

There were no COVID-related modifications in place as of December 31, 2021.  Pursuant to interagency guidance, the Company has elected to not consider qualifying loans modified under the CARES Act as troubled debt restructurings.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.  This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted efficiency ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and the allowance for loan losses to loans excluding PPP loans which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner.  Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.  Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) further deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses, (ii) the effects of new outbreaks of COVID-19, including actions taken by governmental officials to curb the spread of the virus, and the resulting impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on our customers' business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition; (iii) further public acceptance of the booster shots of the vaccines that were developed against the virus as well as the decisions of governmental agencies with respect to vaccines, including recommendations related to booster shots and requirements that seek to mandate that individuals receive or employers require that their employees receive the vaccine; (iv) those vaccines' efficacy against the virus, including new variants; (v) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (vi) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas, (vii) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin, (viii) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, (ix) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits, (x) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers, (xi) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets, (xii) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio, (xiii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (xiv) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight, (xv) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels, (xvi) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy, (xvii) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments, (xviii) inadequate allowance for loan losses, (xix) results of regulatory examinations, (xx) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches, (xxi) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases, (xxii) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors, (xxiii) loss of key personnel, (xxiv) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, and (xxv) the negative impact of possible future inflationary pressures.  These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank.  The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves East Tennessee through 5 branches located in Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi.  The Bank focuses on relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses and high net worth individuals who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer.  For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)













Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended




December 31,



December 31,




2021

2020



2021

2020

Interest income









Loans

$

11,415

11,057


$

44,250

41,978


Investment securities - taxable


837

455



2,530

1,573


Investment securities - tax exempt


104

90



366

249


Dividends and other


129

98



325

448




12,485

11,700



47,471

44,248

Interest expense









Savings


217

252



885

2,260


Interest bearing transaction accounts


123

64



367

517


Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more


70

471



587

2,288


Other time deposits


73

424



583

2,471


     Total deposits


483

1,211



2,422

7,536


Senior debt


96

103



434

498


Subordinated debt


164

188



655

305


FHLB & FRB advances


39

161



377

465




782

1,663



3,888

8,804










Net interest income


11,703

10,037



43,583

35,444










Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


675

-



(2,625)

7,500










Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses


11,028

10,037



46,208

27,944










Noninterest income









Service charges and fee income


333

299



1,316

1,168


Bank owned life insurance


45

33



166

133


Realized gain on sale of investment securities available for sale


41

7



44

2


Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities


(33)

48



32

108


Gain on sale of loans


43

72



350

218


Impairment of premises and equipment


-

(500)



-

(544)


Wealth management


174

120



637

472


Swap fees


-

-



-

256


Other noninterest income


4

9



47

64




607

88



2,592

1,877

Noninterest expense









Compensation and employee benefits


3,419

2,746



10,706

9,567


Occupancy


395

343



1,449

1,337


Furniture and equipment


105

118



500

435


Data processing


437

368



1,688

1,401


FDIC insurance


147

122



498

426


Office


217

156



740

588


Advertising


64

51



251

230


Professional fees


226

194



1,006

836


Real estate owned expense (benefit)


(56)

33



75

327


Other noninterest expense


581

261



1,516

1,592




5,535

4,392



18,429

16,739










Income before income taxes


6,100

5,733



30,371

13,082










Income taxes


994

1,225



6,749

2,912










Net income

$

5,106

4,508


$

23,622

10,170










Net income available to common shareholders

$

5,029

4,508


$

23,424

10,170










Earnings per common share:









Basic

$

0.81

0.72


$

3.75

1.63


Diluted

$

0.81

0.72


$

3.75

1.62










Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic


6,190,656

6,256,753



6,241,541

6,251,249


Diluted


6,216,662

6,259,415



6,253,879

6,264,135










Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)














December 31,



September 30,



December 31,




2021



2021



2020

Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$

10,655


$

12,393


$

14,287

Interest-earning deposits in other banks


57,932



121,565



58,081


Cash and cash equivalents


68,587



133,958



72,368











Investments available for sale


155,916



112,067



77,290

Equity securities


7,074



4,602



3,630

Loans held for sale


315



512



418











Loans receivable


1,070,532



1,011,624



935,482

Allowance for loans losses


(10,524)



(9,854)



(13,313)


Net loans receivable


1,060,008



1,001,770



922,169











Premises and equipment, net


17,211



16,059



11,438

Accrued interest receivable


3,395



2,810



4,247

Real estate owned


-



-



-

Bank owned life insurance


9,600



9,555



7,435

Restricted stock


5,951



5,951



2,951

Deferred tax assets, net 


2,784



2,059



3,611

Other assets


4,088



4,635



4,413











Total assets

$

1,334,929


$

1,293,978


$

1,109,970











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Noninterest-bearing

$

308,176


$

314,426


$

208,250

Interest-bearing


665,760



622,846



585,631

Wholesale


133,918



107,712



128,015


Total deposits


1,107,854



1,044,984



921,896











FHLB / FRB borrowings


75,000



100,000



50,000

Senior debt, net


11,995



12,495



13,994

Subordinated debt, net


9,828



9,814



9,778

Accrued interest payable


398



258



495

Post-employment liabilities


3,330



3,223



2,992

Other liabilities


5,463



5,798



6,974











Total liabilities


1,213,868



1,176,572



1,006,129











Total shareholders' equity


121,061



117,406



103,841











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,334,929


$

1,293,978


$

1,109,970











Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 











Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31



December 31



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











2021

2020



2021

2020

Adjusted Net Income








Net income (GAAP)

$

5,106

4,508


$

23,622

10,170

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


(41)

(7)



(44)

(2)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


33

(48)



(32)

(108)

Accretion of PPP fees, net


(553)

(1,016)



(3,248)

(1,731)

Loss from sale of REO and impairment of premises


-

695



51

854

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


675

-



(2,625)

7,500

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


71

(48)



(14)

400

Tax effect of adjustments


(48)

111



1,545

(1,807)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

5,243

4,195


$

19,255

15,276









Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share








Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.81

0.72


$

3.75

1.62

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


(0.01)

(0.00)



(0.01)

(0.00)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.01

(0.01)



(0.01)

(0.02)

Accretion of PPP fees, net


(0.09)

(0.16)



(0.52)

(0.28)

Loss from sale of REO and impairment of premises


-

0.11



0.01

0.14

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


0.11

-



(0.42)

1.20

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


0.01

(0.01)



(0.00)

0.06

Tax effect of adjustments


(0.01)

0.02



0.25

(0.29)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.83

0.67


$

3.05

2.44









Adjusted Return on Average Assets








Return on average assets (GAAP)


1.53%

1.60%



1.93%

0.93%

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


-0.01%

0.00%



0.00%

0.00%

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.01%

-0.02%



0.00%

-0.01%

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-0.17%

-0.36%



-0.27%

-0.16%

Loss from sale of REO and impairment of premises


0.00%

0.25%



0.00%

0.08%

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


0.20%

0.00%



-0.21%

0.69%

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


0.02%

-0.02%



0.00%

0.04%

Tax effect of adjustments


-0.01%

0.04%



0.13%

-0.17%

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)


1.57%

1.49%



1.58%

1.40%









Adjusted Return on Average Equity








Return on average equity (GAAP)


17.10%

17.82%



20.86%

10.45%

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


-0.14%

-0.03%



-0.04%

0.00%

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.11%

-0.19%



-0.03%

-0.11%

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-1.85%

-4.02%



-2.87%

-1.78%

Loss from sale of REO and impairment of premises


0.00%

2.75%



0.05%

0.88%

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


2.26%

0.00%



-2.32%

7.71%

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


0.24%

-0.19%



-0.01%

0.41%

Tax effect of adjustments


-0.16%

0.44%



1.36%

-1.86%

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)


17.56%

16.58%



17.00%

15.70%









Adjusted Efficiency Ratio








Efficiency ratio (GAAP)


44.96%

43.38%



39.91%

44.85%

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.15%

0.03%



0.04%

0.00%

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


-0.12%

0.21%



0.03%

0.13%

Accretion of PPP fees, net


2.11%

4.84%



3.02%

2.09%

Loss from sale of REO and impairment of premises


0.00%

-2.79%



-0.04%

-1.00%

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


-0.58%

0.47%



0.03%

-1.07%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *


46.51%

45.54%



43.02%

44.88%

* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total. 
















Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued











Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











2021

2020



2021

2020

Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)








Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)


3.66%

3.74%



3.74%

3.39%

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-0.17%

-0.37%



-0.27%

-0.17%

Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)


3.49%

3.37%



3.47%

3.22%









Allowance to Non-PPP loans








Allowance to loans (GAAP)


0.98%

1.42%



0.98%

1.42%

Impact of PPP loans


0.01%

0.14%



0.01%

0.14%

Allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)


1.00%

1.56%



1.00%

1.56%









Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings








Net income (GAAP)

$

5,106

4,508


$

23,622

10,170

Income taxes


994

1,225



6,749

2,912

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


675

-



(2,625)

7,500

Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

6,775

5,733


$

27,746

20,582









Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)








Return on average assets (GAAP)

$

1.53%

1.60%


$

1.93%

0.93%

Income taxes


0.30%

0.44%



0.55%

0.27%

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


0.20%

0.00%



-0.21%

0.00%

Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

$

2.03%

2.04%


$

2.27%

1.89%

















(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin














Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis 


























For the Three Months Ended December 31,




2021



2020




Average





Average






Outstanding 


Yield / 



Outstanding 


Yield / 




Balance

Interest

Rate



Balance

Interest

Rate




(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:











Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale

$

1,037,584

11,415

4.36%


$

921,698

11,057

4.77%


Loans - tax exempt (2)


21,820

371

6.75%



11,262

191

6.75%


Investments - taxable


125,809

837

2.64%



66,400

455

2.73%


Investments - tax exempt (1)


16,625

132

3.14%



11,425

114

3.97%


Interest earning deposits


103,428

37

0.14%



67,479

15

0.09%


Other investments, at cost


6,876

92

5.31%



11,212

83

2.95%


Total interest-earning assets


1,312,142

12,884

3.90%



1,089,476

11,915

4.35%


Noninterest earning assets


22,086





36,952




Total assets

$

1,334,228




$

1,126,428














Interest-bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

61,593

20

0.13%


$

29,027

6

0.08%


Savings accounts


344,003

217

0.25%



311,803

252

0.32%


Money market accounts


153,494

103

0.27%



65,195

58

0.35%


Retail time deposits


91,235

85

0.37%



186,403

719

1.53%


Wholesale time deposits


119,847

58

0.19%



125,588

176

0.56%


     Total interest bearing deposits


770,172

483

0.25%



718,016

1,211

0.67%













Senior debt


12,250

96

3.11%



14,147

103

2.90%


Subordinated debt


9,816

164

6.63%



9,765

188

7.66%


Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances


85,870

39

0.18%



59,178

161

1.08%


Total interest-bearing liabilities


878,108

782

0.35%



801,106

1,663

0.83%













Noninterest-bearing deposits


327,125





216,235




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


9,590





7,899




Total liabilities


1,214,823





1,025,240















Total shareholders' equity


119,405





101,188




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,334,228




$

1,126,428















Tax-equivalent net interest income



12,102





10,252














Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

434,034




$

288,370















Average interest-earning assets to interest-











     bearing liabilities


149%





136%















Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)


3.54%





3.52%















Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)


3.66%





3.74%















(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate








(2)  Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate



(3)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities




(4)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average



       interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.







(5)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total 




       interest-earning assets





















Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis 


























For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,




2021



2020




Average





Average






Outstanding 


Yield / 



Outstanding 


Yield / 




Balance

Interest

Rate



Balance

Interest

Rate




(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:











Loans, including loans held for sale

$

980,594

44,250

4.51%


$

892,150

41,978

4.71%


Loans - tax exempt (2)


13,987

944

6.75%



2,899

196

6.76%


Investments - taxable


93,408

2,530

2.71%



59,630

1,573

2.64%


Investments - tax exempt (1)


14,300

463

3.24%



8,265

315

3.81%


Interest earning deposits


83,078

98

0.12%



64,623

114

0.18%


Other investments, at cost


8,305

227

2.73%



25,388

300

1.18%


Total interest-earning assets


1,193,672

48,512

4.06%



1,052,955

44,476

4.22%


Noninterest earning assets


27,837





38,145




Total assets

$

1,221,509




$

1,091,100














Interest-bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

46,040

61

0.13%


$

23,137

56

0.24%


Savings accounts


330,739

885

0.27%



295,077

2,260

0.77%


Money market accounts


110,946

307

0.28%



62,361

461

0.74%


Retail time deposits


119,961

857

0.71%



182,504

3,381

1.85%


Wholesale time deposits


111,833

312

0.28%



126,373

1,378

1.09%


     Total interest bearing deposits


719,519

2,422

0.34%



689,452

7,536

1.09%













Senior debt


12,923

434

3.36%



14,905

498

3.34%


Subordinated debt


9,798

655

6.69%



4,510

305

6.76%


Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances


82,192

377

0.46%



86,661

465

0.54%


Total interest-bearing liabilities


824,432

3,888

0.47%



795,528

8,804

1.11%













Noninterest-bearing deposits


274,180





189,761




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


9,654





8,520




Total liabilities


1,108,266





993,809















Total shareholders' equity


113,243





97,291




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,221,509




$

1,091,100















Tax-equivalent net interest income



44,624





35,672














Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

369,240




$

257,427















Average interest-earning assets to interest-











     bearing liabilities


145%





132%















Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)


3.59%





3.12%















Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)


3.74%





3.39%















(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate







(2)  Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate


(3)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities



(4)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average



       interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.







(5)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total 



       interest-earning assets





















Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures 








Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)








September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 30, 2021

Adjusted Net Income





Net income (GAAP)

$

5,621

8,034

4,860

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


(1)

(2)

(1)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


10

(74)

(1)

Accretion of PPP fees, net


(1,026)

(795)

(874)

Loss (gain) from sale of REO


100

(49)

-

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


200

(3,500)

-

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


5

(225)

135

Tax effect of adjustments


186

1,214

193

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

5,095

4,603

4,313






Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share





Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.90

1.28

0.77

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


(0.00)

(0.00)

(0.00)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.00

(0.01)

(0.00)

Accretion of PPP fees, net


(0.17)

(0.13)

(0.14)

Loss (gain) from sale of REO


0.02

(0.01)

-

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


0.03

(0.56)

-

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


0.00

(0.04)

0.02

Tax effect of adjustments


0.03

0.19

0.03

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.81

0.73

0.69






Adjusted Return on Average Assets





Return on average assets (GAAP)


1.79%

2.75%

1.73%

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.00%

-0.03%

0.00%

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-0.33%

-0.27%

-0.31%

Loss (gain) from sale of REO


0.03%

-0.02%

0.00%

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


0.06%

-1.20%

0.00%

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


0.00%

-0.08%

0.05%

Tax effect of adjustments


0.06%

0.42%

0.07%

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)


1.62%

1.57%

1.53%






Adjusted Return on Average Equity





Return on average equity (GAAP)


19.22%

29.00%

18.36%

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.00%

-0.01%

0.00%

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.03%

-0.27%

0.00%

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-3.51%

-2.87%

-3.30%

Loss (gain) from sale of REO


0.34%

-0.18%

0.00%

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


0.68%

-12.63%

0.00%

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


0.02%

-0.81%

0.51%

Tax effect of adjustments


0.64%

4.38%

0.73%

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)


17.42%

16.62%

16.30%






Adjusted Efficiency Ratio





Efficiency ratio (GAAP)


38.55%

35.87%

39.87%

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.00%

0.01%

N/M

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


-0.04%

0.24%

N/M

Accretion of PPP fees, net


3.58%

2.39%

N/M

Loss (gain) from sale of REO


-0.84%

0.44%

N/M

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


-0.05%

2.01%

N/M

Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *


41.15%

41.22%

42.85%

* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total. 










Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)





Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)


3.84%

3.79%

3.82%

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-0.34%

-0.30%

-0.34%

Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)


3.51%

3.49%

3.48%






Allowance to Non-PPP loans





Allowance to loans (GAAP)


0.97%



Impact of PPP loans


0.04%



Allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)


1.01%








Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings





Net income (GAAP)

$

5,621

8,034

4,860

Income taxes


1,580

2,638

1,537

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


200

(3,500)

-

Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

7,401

7,172

6,397






Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)





Return on average assets (GAAP)

$

1.79%

2.75%

1.73%

Income taxes


0.50%

0.90%

0.55%

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


0.06%

-1.20%

0.00%

Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

$

2.36%

2.45%

2.27%






