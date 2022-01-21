Salesforce Ventures-Backed TechSee Notches Record Growth in 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee , the market leader in Computer Vision-powered AI solutions for customer service, today announced a benchmark year that saw over 200 percent growth year over year and culminated with a hiring spree that added to the marketing, product, and commercial teams. In 2021, more than 300 companies adopted TechSee as their video support platform for customer support and field services. As demand for video and remote support has grown in a COVID-19 business environment, not only are more companies adopting TechSee but they are also using it more - resulting in more than 20 million virtual customer sessions, saving 120 million miles of truck rolls.

"TechSee is now the go-to solution for the post-sale transaction, from the moment a customer unboxes a product and registers for the warranty right through support and technical assistance," said Eitan Cohen, CEO. "What's more, Computer Vision AI is also cutting its teeth in the field, with some of the world's largest telcos, ISPs, and wireless carriers using it to not only drastically reduce in-person dispatches but also to certify that work has been done properly and completed successfully. We truly feel like we're in a new era of field service and customer support."

"Visual Support through TechSee elevates the customer engagement strategy and delivers an impactful ROI in terms of first contact resolution, operating cost mitigation, NPS, and Agent Satisfaction. The applicability of this technology extends far beyond field service use cases, and it facilitates a degree of customer rapport that I have not seen from any technology provider in my career," said Kyle Spittler the Manager of North America Consumer Relations for Church & Dwight.

The environment, too, has enjoyed the byproduct of the mass adoption of Computer Vision-driven virtual sessions. TechSee reported that companies slashed CO2 emissions in 2021 by 74,000 tons of carbon, a result largely based on fewer truck rolls and technician dispatches to install and repair everything from broadband services to fewer claims adjusters in the field for the insurance industry.

Said Rob Breedon, UK & Ire Field Service Manager at ABB, "We are currently looking at when we come to a site, reducing that amount by 25% with TechSee. That helps with the ABB sustainability culture as we are reducing the amount of miles we are doing by about 2,000 a month in the UK alone. That's a great, strong sustainability story we are taking away from this, that we are not having to send engineers out on site on jobs which are quite easy or simple fixes while proactively diagnosing problems and improving FTF rate."

In 2021, TechSee also:

Enterprise Product of the Year award Received theaward

CRM Excellence Award and Pandemic Innovation Award by TMC Won theandby TMC

Developed more than 30 new capabilities for its EVE Cortex, the company's next-generation artificial intelligence platform

For more information, visit www.techsee.me .

About TechSee

TechSee's award-winning technology revolutionizes the customer experience domain with the first visual engagement solution powered by Computer Vision AI and Augmented Reality and was selected by Gartner as a Cool Vendor. It enables enterprises around the world to deliver better customer assistance, enhance service quality and reduce costs. TechSee investors include TELUS Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and OurCrowd. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in New York, London, and Madrid. For more information, visit www.techsee.me .

