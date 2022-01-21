Medtronic Foundation launches new STEM partnerships to serve over 60,000 underserved and underrepresented students - Multi-year partnerships to serve over 60,000 underserved and underrepresented K-12 students in Minnesota, Northern California and Puerto Rico

DUBLIN and MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medtronic Foundation today announced 13 new partnerships with leading organizations serving underrepresented and underserved K-12 students in Minnesota, Northern California and Puerto Rico. Partnerships will address the root cause of persistent inequities by creating opportunity for economic advancement and improving lives through Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education.

Within a two-year span, the Medtronic Foundation will invest nearly $4 million to collectively serve over 60,000 underserved and underrepresented students across three priority locations. Key locations have been prioritized based on evidence of racial and economic disparities where Medtronic employees have the greatest footprint and capability to drive social change.

"Long-lasting, community driven changes start locally. Our partners have trust of communities, and the expertise to lead transformative change in STEM education," said Jess Daly, director of programs and partnerships, Medtronic Foundation. "Together with our partners and Medtronic employee volunteers, we're narrowing in on places we are uniquely equipped to help create a world where there are no barriers to health, wellbeing and prosperity."

In addition to funding, Medtronic employee volunteers will partner with each organization to deploy employee talent in the form of mentorship to students and other skilled volunteerism for organizations, strengthening systems of care and sustainable outcomes.

"The Medtronic Foundation's commitment to students, educators, and the communities they serve is inspiring, and Project Lead the Way could not be more excited to partner with Medtronic employee volunteers to provide students in high-need schools with transformative, real-world learning experiences," said Dr. Vince Bertram, Project Lead the Way president and CEO. "This impactful investment will positively influence student outcomes by equipping them with key subject matter and transportable skills that will enable them to thrive in life long after they've left the classroom."

Partnerships with STEM organizations are part of a larger effort by the Medtronic Foundation to elevate its focus on STEM and promote equity and representation with the goal of improving lives of underserved communities. This builds on existing community health partnerships with Northern California Center for Well-Being and HealthFinders Collaborative in these key locations. For more information, please see the complete list of new Medtronic Foundation partnerships below or visit medtronicfoundation.org.

About Medtronic Foundation

Medtronic plc is the sole funder of Medtronic Foundation, whose focus is on improving lives for underserved populations worldwide, as well as supporting communities in which Medtronic employees live and give. For more information, please visit medtronicfoundation.org.

