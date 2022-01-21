KONE wins Elevator World Project of the Year award

LISLE, Ill., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has been named first place winner in the Elevator World 2022 Project of the Year competition. A KONE project at the New York Marriott Marquis was selected for top honors in the Escalator Modernization category.

With nearly 2,000 guest rooms and more than 100,000 square feet of meeting space, the New York Marriott Marquis is the largest hotel in New York City. Opened in 1985, the hotel recently completed a comprehensive renovation.

Modernization of 12 escalators serving the lobby and conference rooms on eight floors was a key part of the renovation project. In a particularly heavily used portion of the hotel, six pairs of escalators crisscross the open space from floor to floor.

"Through constant collaboration with our customer, new escalators were installed in existing trusses with little impact on hotel guests and events," says Ken Schmid, executive vice president, KONE Americas. "Successful completion of this complex undertaking demonstrates the value and impact of KONE innovation."

The project, which will be highlighted in the January 2022 issue of Elevator World, was completed in March 2021.

