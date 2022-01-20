NEXT WEEK: 'Team School Choice:' K-12 Parents, Educators Unite for School Choice Week in Idaho Gov. Brad Little Issues Proclamation Recognizing Jan. 23-29 as Idaho School Choice Week

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great students and great schools deserve a celebration. That's the message Idaho families are bringing to more than 200 events for National School Choice Week 2022.

Idaho schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 209 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Among the notable events in Idaho will be a virtual school fair for families statewide on Saturday, Jan. 22.

More than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week, including the 8th and Main Building in Boise, Idaho.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

"Idaho is on its way toward becoming a national leader in providing families with school choice options," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "The Gem State offers some of America's most flexible open enrollment policies for traditional public schools, a multitude of high quality public charter schools, and several full-time online schooling options for families –– in addition to private schools, magnet schools, and homeschooling."

Here in Idaho, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with flexible open enrollment, charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling.

To raise awareness of these options, Gov. Brad Little officially proclaimed Jan. 23-29 to be Idaho School Choice Week. Across the state, additional communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of Chubbuck, Orofino, Rathdrum, and Meridian, and the county of Kootenai.

To download a guide to Idaho school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/idaho.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Idaho events at schoolchoiceweek.com/idaho.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

