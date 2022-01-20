NEXT WEEK: Nevada Communities Bring Hope, Can-Do Spirit to National School Choice Week Celebrations

CARSON CITY, Nev., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents, if someone is making choices for your child's education, shouldn't it be you? That's the message Nevada families and educators are bringing to their celebrations this National School Choice Week.

Nevada schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 207 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Among the biggest events in Nevada will be the return of large school choice fairs providing support to thousands of families in Las Vegas and Reno on Saturday, Jan. 22 and Saturday, Jan. 29. Nevadans will also participate in the 1ra Feria Virtual Nacional Escolar y de Recursos en Español (First National Virtual School and Resource Fair in Spanish) on Friday, Jan. 28.

More than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week, including the Henderson City Hall building.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

"Over the past two decades, the options available to Nevada families have grown significantly," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "In addition to a flexible homeschooling law and a variety of public-sector options including traditional public, charter, magnet, and online schools, the state last year expanded a scholarship program making private school more accessible for low-and middle-income families."

Here in Nevada, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling. Families below a certain income level qualify for a state-run scholarship program.

Across the state, communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the city of Henderson.

To download a guide to Nevada school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/nevada.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Nevada events at schoolchoiceweek.com/nevada.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

