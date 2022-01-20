Michael Godard launches "Godard NFT", a Private Collective of Artists, Collectors and Curators on a mission to bridge Digital and Physical Art through NFTs

Michael Godard launches "Godard NFT", a Private Collective of Artists, Collectors and Curators on a mission to bridge Digital and Physical Art through NFTs

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Godard, the artist best known as the "Rockstar of the Art World" and a global top selling artist, today announced the launch of Godard NFT (non-fungible token), a private members only collective of 1,110 dedicated NFT collectors, curators and artists.

Each member will receive exclusive access to Godard NFT drops, physical art through "Mint-to-Print" services and access to Godard's upcoming events and artist collaborations. Members will also have access to a private Discord server, where they can connect with other artists and collectors.

Through this collective, Godard plans to merge physical art with digital NFTs, creating in real life (IRL) experiences that provide members with exclusive access to limited edition physical and digital works.

"Over the years my art has evolved from painting with a brush to using a tablet. Now I have an opportunity to bridge two worlds: combining fine art that's made by hand with blockchain technology. We're really excited to be engaging with the community in this way, and we can't wait to see what incredible work we discover and bring to a global audience!", said Godard.

The January 28th launch is just the first phase with more to be revealed in the coming weeks, including a genesis drop inspired by some of his most popular paintings, a profile picture (PFP) drop of his iconic olive characters and partnership announcements with globally recognized artists, creators, who will be crafting or contributing to the community.

Artists, collectors or curators who want to get involved in this exclusive membership should visit https://nft.michaelgodard.com or follow along on Twitter at https://twitter.com/OfficialGodard.

About Michael Godard

Michael Godard is known as the explosive "Rockstar of the Art World" and global top selling artist who created the iconic and whimsical Olive characters that adorn the walls of celebrities, private collectors, from young to old, government buildings and many galleries across the world. Godard's imaginative world of art is seen by millions of people each month worldwide.

Godard attended the University of Nevada in Las Vegas for Fine Arts and later attended The Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California and has been featured on Television in HBO's Cat House, A&E's Criss Angel's Mind Freak, American Casino, INKed, and a myriad of other media.

PRESS CONTACT

Nick Landis

Info@michaelgodard.com

View original content:

SOURCE Max Art Productions