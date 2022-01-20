LEGACY MCS FULLY AWARDED CONTRACT TO BUILD THE STATION AT ST. ELMO

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy MCS, experts in Texas-based multi-family developments, have just been awarded the contract for The Station at St. Elmo. The South Austin mixed-use, condominium development will be one of the city's most visible Live-Work residences. Located in the fashionable St. Elmo district, the project is already fully sold-out.

The Station at St. Elmo

Construction will begin shortly and is expected to be finished in July, 2023. Legacy MCS is building the property for Legacy Communities. The architects are Mark Odom and Kelly Grossman, Interior Design and vision by Brewer Design Studios.

Legacy MCS is a group of dedicated professionals with decades of expertise in the Texas market and has most recently been recognized as a leader in Single Family Rental construction. Founded in 2015 by partners, Cass Brewer and Andrew Brewer, Legacy MCS is committed to offering a full range of world class construction management oversite with a wide range of proven experience and a return for their clients. Along with leading the way in Texas with the highest level of Single-Family Rental expertise in the market, their projects include apartments, condos, townhomes, student living, affordable housing, senior living, mixed-use and hospitality.

Legacy MCS is managing the pre-construction services through the development process at the Station and other projects in Austin, Texas for Ledgestone Development Group (LDG). LDG is a vertically-integrated real estate development firm with more than 100 years combined experience and over $750 million in current investments. Ledgestone manages every stage of property development from acquisition to completion. Along with MCS, the Ledgestone Family of Companies includes Legacy DCS, Brewer Design Studio, Legacy Communities, Pastiche

Hospitality and Legacy Impact Housing, which is leading Austin's commitment to affordable housing and will be built by Legacy MCS. The strategic alignment between Legacy MCS, Ledgestone and its trusted relationships with vendors in the Austin market comprises a powerful punch for developing mixed use projects.

Inspired by the magnetic culture of the revitalized, historic St. Elmo area, The Station will be a multi-function, South Austin community like no other. The Station at St. Elmo offers a robust collection of innovative residences with lavish amenities in a vibrant neighborhood that brings everything people love about this iconic city right to the front door. The Station offers stunning condominiums and townhomes starting from the mid-$200s and showcases an urban revival theme that uniquely combines thoughtful architecture designed for modern-day functionality with rich, industrial style finishes that tell the story of the land that precedes it.

The Station consists of 136 stacked flat units on 3.063 acres. Some of the features are a podium pool and pool deck, 4th floor terrace, live work units, dog wash, fitness center, yoga studio, dog park, lounge, resident office space, outdoor BBQ area, spacious outdoor space, and commercial space. The stacked flat units range from 652 up to 2092 sq ft. The focus on livable community space reflects Legacy MCS's strong commitment to preserving what makes Austin such a unique and wonderful place to live.

To learn more about the Station at St. Elmo and other opportunities, contact Legacy MCS at media@legacy@mcs.com

ABOUT LEGACY MCS:

Over 700 units completed or in production in Texas since 2019, Legacy MCS is a group of dedicated pre-construction and construction professionals with decades of experience executing in the Texas market. MCS offers diverse expertise in the Texas Single Family Rental Communities through lease-up and stabilization and is committed to offering a full range of world class development oversite with a wide range of proven construction experience and a return for their clients. Along with Single Family Rental homes, their project types include apartments, condos, townhomes, student living, affordable housing, senior living, mixed-use, and hospitality.

Contact:

media@legacydcs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Legacy MCS