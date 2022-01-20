JOEL MACHEN JOINS SPIDEROAK FEDERAL AS VP OF PROGRAM MANAGEMENT FOR ZERO-TRUST HYBRID SPACE SECURITY SOLUTIONS

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpiderOak Mission Systems, the leader in providing space cybersecurity software products and solutions for civilian, military, and commercial space operations, is pleased to announce that industry veteran Joel Machen has joined the company as Vice President of Program Management for the company's Zero-Trust hybrid space security solutions.

Prior to joining SpiderOak, Joel led product development at Inmarsat Government. As Vice President of Product Development, he produced the roadmap for government L-Band and Ka-Band products across land, air, and sea domains. In this role, Joel developed customer-focused satellite communications terminals, appliances, and software.

Previously, Joel spent eight years at Booz Allen Hamilton, leading the systems engineering team for the Global Broadcast Service Joint Program Office. He oversaw the development of all new satellite broadcast manager software and the transition to the Defense Information Systems Agency's Defense Enterprise Computing Centers. Before that, Joel spent nine years in the U.S. Army specializing in tactical communications, including an assignment at the White House Communications Agency.

"Joel will bring valuable expertise in developing and marketing secure-satellite systems to federal and private-sector clients," remarked Dave Pearah, SpiderOak CEO. "As we field our OrbitSecure protocol and software products that enable secure command, control, and communications among the networks of satellites that governments and businesses rely on, Joel will help ensure that our products meet federal and corporate needs."

Machen added: "Government satellite requirements are increasingly being filled by commercial service providers. The government has traded operational security and control for flexibility and lower costs. We will field the technology to restore what the government has had to forego, while maintaining the benefits of the commercial service providers."

