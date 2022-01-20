Boston Hemp Inc.: What Can Hemp Flower Cannabinoids Do For You?

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently within the hemp community, it's been theorized 11 cannabinoids from the hemp plant could help your health. A number of these hemp flower cannabinoids grow naturally within the plant.

Boston Hemp: The Hemp plant, its cannabinoids, and what it can do for your health.

CBGA, CBDA, THCA, CBNA, CBG, CBN, Delta-8-THC, DELTA-9-THC, CBD, CBC, and CBDV are the compounds that are suspected to have the most significant effects in possibly helping with your health. The hemp plant has been used by many as a natural alternative for decades. Hemp, which is often pressed to extract its oil for medicinal purposes, can also be smoked to absorb the same cannabinoids. "Dozens of customers are calling daily asking if we have these 11 compounds in stock" says Brandon Gadles, CEO at Boston Hemp Inc. "I always refer them directly to our flower section as hemp in its rawest form contains all of these cannabinoids".

CBD companies like Boston Hemp often pride themselves on their flower selection. After a brief review of their website (and certificates of analysis), you will find high levels of the CBDA cannabinoid in many strains of Boston Hemp's flower. Most recently, the strains Red Runtz and Skywalker Haze have been added to the flower offerings and contain over 22% of CBDA.

In such uncertain times were many people have looked back to home remedies, it's exciting to see a natural plant like hemp being given the credit it has earned for centuries. Often, we rely so strongly on the helping hands of pharmaceuticals that we forget about the grass roots of health through natural alternatives that have been around for centuries. Companies like Boston Hemp have thrived during the past few years as millions of Americans have exhausted societal norms and reverted to traditional natural options. Although inoculation procedures and pharmaceutical drugs have their role in society as a whole, the importance of natural plants and extracts cannot been forgotten.

You can find the entire selection of hemp flower and other CBD products on Boston Hemp's website.

