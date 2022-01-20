Bonnette Auction to Sell Commercial Property in Monroe, LA

MONROE, La., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonnette Auction Company (www.bonnetteauctions.com) announces the online auction of the 6.56± acre Commercial Property, ending on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 2pm CST time, according to Barbara Bonnette, auctioneer.

Commercial Property in Monroe, LA

"This is a multi-parcel auction," explained Bonnette. "The tracts will be offered in three individual tracts, or as a whole property. The property will be sold in the manner resulting in the highest total sale price."

4919 Construction Ave - OFFICE

This is a great commercial office space available on approximately 1.71± acres in Monroe's commercial /industrial park district. The building offers ample office space, a lobby, reception, 2 private bathrooms, and a break room/kitchen. The property also has approximately 0.38 acres of concrete parking and offers about 360 feet of road frontage.

4919 Construction Ave - WAREHOUSE

This is a great piece of commercial property located on approximately 3.84± acres. The property offers a warehouse that was previously used as a truck maintenance building with oil change/lube pit. The building also has approximately 783 sq ft of office space, 16 foot eaves, a locker area, restroom, a 648 sq ft truck wash bay, and fuel island.

4919 Construction Ave - LOT

This is a great 1.02± acre commercial lot zoned for I-1 in Monroe's commercial/industrial park district. The lot offers close access to I-20, Hwy 80, Kansas Ln, Millhaven Rd, and Garrett Rd. The lot measures approximately 241' x 213' and is shovel-ready with utilities available.

4919 Construction Ave - WHOLE PACKAGE

This is a great commercial office space available on approximately 6.56± total acres in Monroe's commercial /industrial park district. The building offers ample office space, a lobby, reception, 2 private bathrooms, and a break room/kitchen. The property also offers a warehouse that was previously used as a truck maintenance building with oil change/lube pit. The warehouse also has approximately 783 sq ft of office space, 16 foot eaves, a locker area, restroom, a 648 sq ft truck wash bay and an above ground fuel storage tank. There is even an extra lot measuring approximately 1.02± acres that is shovel-ready! The office building, warehouse, and extra lot can also be purchased separately.

Those seeking additional information may visit www.bonnetteauctions.com or call 318-443-6614.

Bonnette Auctions and Real Estate Group is based in Louisiana. Bonnette Auction Company is the leading real estate auction company of commercial, residential, and agricultural real estate. The company has won multiple national marketing awards. They specialize in brining buyers and sellers together.

