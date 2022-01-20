AC HOTELS BY MARRIOT® CHARLOTTE BALLANTYNE LOCATION NOW OPEN

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AC Hotels by Marriott® has announced that the AC Hotel Charlotte Ballantyne has opened on January 20, 2022 bringing the brand's forward-thinking design approach to the affluent Ballantyne neighborhood. The property is managed by Concord Hospitality, an award-winning hotel development and management company headquartered in Raleigh, N.C. The property celebrates Concord's 11th property in the state of North Carolina.

Brand new AC Hotel Charlotte Ballantyne hotel opens in the premier Ballantyne area of Charlotte

Situated within Ballantyne Village, guests are only steps away from dining, shopping, parks, and outdoor activities. The AC Hotel by Marriott occupies the first seven floors of the Panorama Tower with approximately 100,000 square feet of Class A office space located above the hotel. The entrance and lobbies for the hotel and offices are separate and each will have dedicated elevators.

Embracing the AC brand's focus on purposeful design, the AC Hotel Charlotte Ballantyne features 186 guestrooms with large picture windows offering views of Uptown Charlotte and the surrounding suburbs to provide guests with thoughtfully-designed moments of beauty and experiences that elevate their stay. The AC Hotel Charlotte Ballantyne offers travelers and locals innovative food and beverage programming with European-inspired dishes and menu items.

Guests have access to a 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, outstanding meeting spaces and the brand's signature AC Kitchen, which provides a daily European-inspired breakfast buffet and locally sourced Forte Legato espresso bar, and the AC Lounge, with a chic, open and comfortable ambiance featuring tapas, Spanish wines, handcrafted cocktails, and local brews.

The 16th floor Panorama Ballroom will be a high-end dining experience with breathtaking views, making it the ideal location for weddings, corporate or social events.

Throughout the hotel, guests will find an impressive collection of art, each crafted by Charlotte artists, and one-of-a-kind furnishings that have also been locally made.

For more information on the AC Hotel Ballantyne, visit https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/cltae-ac-hotel-charlotte-ballantyne/ hotel-charlotte-ballantyne/ or call +704-752-0013. To stay up-to-date on the latest news and happenings, visit the hotel's Instagram and Facebook social media pages, @achotelcharlotteballantyne.

About AC Hotels by Marriott

AC Hotels by Marriott®, a lifestyle brand that celebrates a new way to hotel complemented by a European soul and Spanish roots, boasts nearly 150 design-led hotels in 19 countries and territories. Design-driven AC Hotels by Marriott® edit away the unnecessary to remove friction, providing thoughtfully designed moments of beauty, allowing guests to focus on what's important to them. The properties modern design for modern business include buzzing AC Lounges, the perfect place for locals or visitors to get work done in style or to enjoy handcrafted cocktails and tapas. High-design guest rooms and public spaces with sleek furnishings and intuitive technology features such as the Media Salons and AC Libraries inspire and connect. For more information, visit ac-hotels.com. For more information, visit http://achotels.marriott.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. AC Hotels by Marriott® is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 131 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram .

About AC Hotel Charlotte Ballantyne

AC Hotel by Marriott Charlotte Ballantyne is a unique experience featuring 186 guestrooms with large picture windows providing views of Uptown Charlotte and the surrounding suburbs. Situated within Ballantyne Village, guests enjoy dining, shopping and outdoor activities including Carowinds Amusement Park just 7.5 miles away. Relax in our guestrooms with free WIFI, smart TV's, sleek furniture, and premier bedding. Guest can de-stress in our yoga studio or state of the art fitness center located on our 8th floor. Recharge in the morning with our European inspired breakfast and locally sourced Forte Legato espresso bar. In the evening, unwind in our AC Lounge while enjoying tapas, Spanish wines, hand crafted cocktails and local craft brews. Our 16th floor Panorama Ballroom is the Crown Jewel with breathtaking views making it the ideal location for weddings, corporate or social events.

About Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company

As an award-winning hotel development and management company, Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company has spent the last three decades successfully growing the company's portfolio, which includes premium-branded properties across the United States and Canada. Its modern lifestyle holdings embody the next generation of boutique hotels, distinctive restaurants, stylish bar concepts and award-winning rooftops. Each venue has a story to tell. Concord's commitment to sourcing local, authentic products ensures that each property is infused with the vibe and energy of its geographical location. The company believes that its people are its greatest strength. With the brightest talent, the most innovative processes and a commitment to giving back to the communities where associates live and work, Concord Hospitality is committed to being a great place to work for all. Learn more at concordhotels.com.

