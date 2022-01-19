First Financial Bank Announces Election of Vianei Braun as Chair of Fort Worth Region Board of Directors

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fort Worth Regional Board of First Financial Bank has elected Vianei Braun chair of the regional board of directors.

Vianei Lopez Braun

"Vianei has been an advocate for First Financial Bank since we financed her law practice in 1998 and has served as our employment attorney for 24 years," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial. "She knows our bank well and has been an invaluable board member in the Fort Worth region as well as the First Financial Bankshares, Inc. board of directors. We look forward to her continued contributions with the company and exceptional leadership in Fort Worth."

Braun leads the labor and employment section for Decker Jones, P.C., a full-service law firm based in Fort Worth, and serves as the chief development officer for the firm. She has been practicing employment law for 30 years with previous tenure in Houston and Abilene.

Murray Edwards, the previous chairman of the Fort Worth region board said, "Vianei has been a rising star on the board and has been very active in Fort Worth. She will bring new ideas and direction to the board. We are excited to have her in this position and I am looking forward to working with her on the board."

An honors graduate of Princeton University, Braun earned her law degree from the University of Texas School of Law. She has been recognized as a Texas Monthly "Super Lawyer" in labor and employment law and has been selected as "Top Lawyer" in labor and employment law by Fort Worth Texas and 360 West magazines, and by H Texas and Houstonia magazines when she practiced law in Houston. Braun has been honored as a "Great Woman of Texas" by the Fort Worth Business Press. She also is active in the local community, having served on the boards of directors for numerous nonprofits, including Goodwill North Central Texas and the Fort Worth Public Library Foundation. Braun currently sits on the board of directors of BoardBuild, a program that trains diverse and emerging leaders and matches them with nonprofit boards.

About First Financial Bank

First Financial Bank, N.A. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN). Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.