U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union's Menaul Branch is Now Open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Eagle's newest branch, located 7201 Menaul Boulevard, NE, is now open.

Construction of U.S. Eagle's Menaul location started in late March and is now complete. The 4,600 square feet, full-service branch features three drive-thru lanes, as well as a "user bar" with devices to introduce and educate members about online services such as their mobile app, online banking, products and services as well as provide access to U.S. Eagle's financial wellness programs. This new branch concept was first launched at the Juan Tabo location last year and will be carried forward into all future designs. NewGround Construction Management led the project, and Enterprise Builders Corporation constructed the branch's building shell and interior build-out.

"This project is the latest example of our commitment and investment to better serving our members and our local community," said U.S. Eagle President/CEO Marsha Majors. "Our new branch concept is aiming to combine the traditional service with new technology to best serve the needs of all current and future members."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on January 28, at 2:30 at 7201 Menaul Boulevard.

About U.S. Eagle

U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union is the state's longest-standing member-owned, not-for-profit credit union. Founded in 1935, U.S. Eagle offers a full suite of financial products and services and has ten locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe. With assets of more than one $1.4 billion, more than 80,000 members, and as a three-time Forbes® Best-In-State Credit Union award recipient, U.S. Eagle is where people mean more.®

