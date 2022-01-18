HOUSE OF ROSE PROFESSIONAL ANNOUNCES 2022 BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY(R) 101 BEST GLOBAL COMPANIES FOR WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) today announced the 2022 Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership Index (BTC 101 Global Index) – its annual list of the world's best global companies for women in leadership. The 2022 BTC 101 Global Index is based on research and review by HORP in Oct-Dec. 2021 of gender diversity numbers on the Boards and Executive Management teams (over 10000 C-Suite executives) of the world's 500 largest Companies*. HORP then attributes a composite gender diversity score to each Company on the basis of these two numbers to define the final rankings on the BTC 101 Global Index.

Sun Life Financial led the 2022 BTC 101 Global Index with a Composite gender diversity score of 45.45, followed closely by Zurich Insurance Group, Schneider Electric, Coca-Cola and BHP Group.

US-headquartered Companies dominated the BTC 101 Global Index with 48 Companies in the BTC 101 Global Index. France (15), UK (11), Canada (5), Germany (5), Australia (4), Switzerland (3), Netherlands (3), Finland (2) followed. Norway, Italy, Denmark, Ireland, Malaysia were represented by a single Company each. Coca-Cola was the highest ranked US-headquartered company on the Index with composite gender diversity score 44.23 and overall rank 4 and also led the Beverages Industry.

Female-CEO led Companies of the world's 500 largest Companies led on the 2022 BTC 101 Global Index with a whopping 19 out of 24 Female-CEO led Companies appearing on the 2022 BTC 101 Global Index. This included Kathy Warden (Northrop Grumman), Julie Sweet (Accenture), Carol Tome (UPS), Catherine MacGregor (Engie), and Mary Barra (General Motors).

Industries that led the BTC 101 Global Index were Banking (14 Companies on the Index), Pharma (11), Food & Drug Stores (6), Insurance (6),Telecommunication (5), Petroleum Refining (4) and Specialty Retailers (4), Energy (3), Wholesalers (3) and House and Personal Products (3). Italy's UniCredit Group led the Banking Industry with a composite gender diversity score of 41.31.

28 Companies were new entrants into the 2022 BTC 101 Global Index including BASF, Prudential Plc, Apple, Microsoft and Netflix.

Overall, the entry-point gender diversity composite score for the 2022 BTC 101 Global Index moved up by almost five percentage points to 30% over the 2021 BTC 101 Global Index.

HORP also announced today a subsidiary list to the 2022 BTC 101 Global Index – a list of the Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global CEOs for women in leadership defined by the CEOs building the most gender diverse executive teams.

The full list and rankings of the BTC 101 Global Index and methodology are now up at www.houseofroseprofessional.com.

Findings from the Index as well as best practices on diversity, equity and inclusion from several leading Companies will be shared at HORP's 2022 North America (virtual) Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky – the success and leadership summit for women (virtual summit, Feb 28, 2022) in advance of International Women's Day and at subsequent editions of Break the ceiling touch the sky across the world in 2022 (Europe, Middle East, India, Greater China, ANZ, Africa, Singapore world etc). Registration for the North America summit is open at www.houseofroseprofessional.com

The Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership Index is the annual study for House of Rose Professional's Mission 2029 for a Better World – the 10 year global initiative which kicked off in mid-2020 to shape a better world via quintupling the number of Female CEOs in the worlds 500 largest Companies from 14 (in 2020) to 70 in 2029 and doubling the number of male CEOs who are actively investing in and advocating for gender diversity & inclusion. For the 2022 Index the smallest Company on the world's 500 largest Companies (from which the BTC 101 Global Index was sourced) had an annual revenue of over 24 Billion USD.

Bob McDonald, 8th Secretary, Department of Veterans Affairs and retired Chairman, President & CEO of The Procter & Gamble Company and member of the "Mission 2029 for a Better world" Global Advisory Council commented, "Gender diverse companies are financially more successful, better employers, greater innovators, and better corporate citizens. We believe that by accelerating gender diversity at the world's largest companies first through MISSION 2029 for a BETTER WORLD we can accelerate global business and influence a more sustainable, better world. Since we started Mission 2029 in mid-2020 the number of Female-CEO led companies in the world's 500 largest Companies has grown from 14 to 24! I encourage Companies to join MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD and leverage the global, cutting-edge best practices on leadership, diversity & inclusion and success available in the Break the ceiling touch the sky® network. This is a unique opportunity for organizations to build better businesses and a better world."

Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women" shared, "While the pandemic has created new challenges for women in the workplace it is obvious that the future is female. It is imperative we have more gender balanced leadership at the very top of organizations. The BTC 101 Global Index provides an excellent reference on who is truly investing and making progress on leveraging women in leadership. Congratulations to all the Companies on the Index and we encourage other global organizations to join the MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD program and benefit from its cross-industry and multi-region best practices."

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) provides international services in the areas of Talent (Dream Job International®), Training (Break the ceiling touch the sky®) and Transformation (CEOSmith®). HORP has since 2014 helped enable over 25000 women leaders and several thousand other leaders to greater success across over 350 global organizations.

Global Companies that wish to accelerate gender diversity & inclusion and its positive impact at their organizations based on sustained, strategic interventions in the Talent, Training and Transformation spaces should email anthony@houseofroseprofessional.com. Chief HR Officers and Diversity & Inclusion Officers of Companies appearing on the 2022 BTC 101 Global Index can also write in to the undersigned to access their visual certificates of the recognition.

* Fortune Global 500

** Zurich Insurance had a lower executive management team gender diversity score and hence despite an identical composite score as the top ranked company moved to Rank 2.

