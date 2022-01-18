BlendJet Drops Iconic Special Edition Lisa Frank Portable Blenders

The New Special Edition Patterns are Available in Rainbow Leopard, Rainbow Fade and Tie Dye, and feature a Unique Color-Shifting Rainbow Iridescent Jar Showcasing the Iconic Lisa Frank logo.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlendJet, creator of the original portable blender, is introducing three special edition BlendJets created in partnership with the iconic brand Lisa Frank.

All the great features of BlendJet 2 are now available in a colorful new collection designed by Lisa Frank that's sure to excite millions of fans. The three iconic designs, complete with color-shifting rainbow iridescent jars, deliver vivid color wherever the BlendJet goes–from the kitchen countertop to the mountaintop.

Starting today, the new Lisa Frank collection is available exclusively on www.blendjet.com . Choose from Rainbow Fade, Rainbow Leopard and Tie-Dye–or collect them all!

"What we love about this collaboration is how both Lisa Frank and BlendJet have disrupted boring categories with extraordinary products," says Ryan Pamplin, CEO of BlendJet. "BlendJet makes it easy and convenient to whip up a healthy smoothie or shake, but it also makes it fun – and Lisa Frank takes fun to another level!"

"We're excited to bring the Lisa Frank lifestyle to your daily routine in partnership with BlendJet," says Forrest Green, Head of Brand at Lisa Frank. "Whether it's for a morning coffee, mid-day smoothie, or salad dressing at dinner, we hope our fun products will brighten up your day!"

The BlendJet 2 portable blender delivers game-changing technology that lets you make fresh smoothies, shakes, or mixed drinks wherever you go, and you can recharge quickly with any USB port.

BlendJet 2 delivers powerful performance on the go with its patented TurboJet technology that easily blends through ice, frozen fruit, and more in 20 seconds flat. Whether you're in the mood to whip up a quick smoothie, shake, or frozen latte, the BlendJet 2 is ready for your culinary convenience.

For more information on Lisa Frank, please follow @lisafrank at https://www.instagram.com/lisafrank/ . For more information on BlendJet and its products, please visit BlendJet.com and follow @BlendJet at https://www.instagram.com/BlendJet/ .

View images for the Lisa Frank BlendJet here . BlendJet 2 press assets are here . BlendJet corporate press kit is here .

About Lisa Frank

Lisa Frank is beloved around the globe for its whimsical character world and colorful lifestyle aesthetic. For decades, Lisa Frank has spread happiness and joy with millions of fantastic products.

About BlendJet

BlendJet is the most popular blender brand on the internet and one of the fastest growing consumer brands in the world with millions of customers around the globe. BlendJet's patented technology and continued innovation has revolutionized the blender industry and created an entirely new product category: portable blenders. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, BlendJet's on a mission to create products that help people live longer, healthier lives.

