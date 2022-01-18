B-AIR LAUNCHES HIGH-CAPACITY AIR SCRUBBER FOR CLEANER INDOOR AIR

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B-AIR, a division of Lasko Products - a market leader in home comfort, today announced the launch of the AS1000 Air Scrubber, available at Home Depot, Amazon, and other specialized distributors. For more information, visit https://bluedri.com/product/blu-dri-as1000-portable-air-scrubber/.

The AS1000 Portable Air Scrubber is ideal for maintaining clean and healthy indoor air quality in classrooms, hospitals, libraries, gymnasiums, cafeterias, and other large spaces. The AS1000 draws air from inside larger areas, removes contaminants, and discharges cleaner, filtered air. The new portable Air Scrubber has a large capacity and ability to cover a 1,000 sq. ft. space.

"We are excited to introduce the AS1000," said CEO Ed Vlacich. "During these challenging times, our customers reached out to us and asked us to develop a HEPA air scrubber for larger spaces to help protect the health of occupants."

The new unit is portable and plugs into a standard wall outlet. The HEPA filter removes 99.97% of airborne particles including mold, pollen, bacteria, viruses, dust and other airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns (µm).

The AS1000 utilizes three stages of filtration, including a pre-filter, optional 2nd stage, and a HEPA filter. As a result, the Air Scrubber will create cleaner air in any environment. The pre-filter and second stage filter capture larger particles, and the HEPA filter will capture smaller particles. Please contact customer service at orderdesk@lasko.com or 877-800-BAIR (2247) for more details about the AS1000 or for replacement filters.

B-Air is a division of Lasko, a proud American company manufacturing products in the U.S. for the past 115 years. B-Air products are designed for water damage restoration, fire damage remediation and large area air quality. Lasko started as a small shop in Philadelphia in 1906 and now distributes innovative products to people worldwide. The company has remained committed to its mission to provide consumers a healthier and more comfortable home environment.

About Lasko

Lasko is a leading home environment products company, providing fans, heaters, air purifiers, humidifiers, home ventilation products, water damage remediation products, and more. Lasko has been engineering and building high-performance home environment products with leading-edge designs in the U.S. and worldwide for 115 years. Started in 1906 by Mr. Henry Lasko, the company has grown to an international organization whose products can be found at major retailers and online under the Lasko, Air King, B-Air, and Guardian brands. For more information, please visit Lasko.com, AirKingLimited.com, B-Air.com, and GuardianTechnologies.com.

