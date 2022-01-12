One GI Growth Continues in the Northern Ohio Market.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One GI, a gastroenterology management services organization, has partnered with Great Lakes Gastroenterology ("GLG") in the Cleveland, OH market. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, One GI identifies and partners with leading gastroenterology practices that are seeking a strategic alliance to provide capital and management services to help foster growth, drive economies of scale, and deliver the highest quality care to patients.

(PRNewsfoto/One GI)

Formed in April 2020, One GI is comprised of leading gastroenterology practices throughout Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana and is one of the fastest growing GI platforms in the country. Established in 2004, GLG has grown to 6 physicians and 2 advanced practice providers operating out of 6 locations in the Lake County region of Northern Ohio.

One GI's CEO Robbie Allen commented, "Ohio is one of the most exciting markets for GI services and partnering with GLG connects us with the largest group in Lake County. GLG is known nationally for clinical excellence and research and the platform will be stronger than ever working together."

"We are incredibly excited to partner with One GI and continue to expand on our existing footprint in ways that allow us to continually innovate and improve the manner in which we serve our patients," said Keith Friedenberg, M.D., GLG's President.

Goodwin Procter and Reed Smith served as exclusive legal counsel to One GI, and Alvarez and Marsal served as a key diligence partner. Steve Carmen of LCG Advisors served as the financial advisor to GLG.

About One GI

One GI is a gastroenterology management services organization that partners with GI physicians to help them manage, optimize, and grow their practices. One GI provides critical business services to physicians so they can focus on what they do best: providing excellent care to patients. For additional information on One GI, please visit www.onegi.com.

About Webster Equity Partners

Founded in 2003, Webster Equity Partners is a private equity firm that partners with healthcare service companies with a focus on high impact growth strategies based on delivering the highest quality care and exceptional service. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, including a complete list of companies, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.

Media Contact: Mary Mackey – mary.mackey@onegi.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE One GI