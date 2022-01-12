MODEL AND ENTREPRENEUR ISKRA LAWRENCE LAUNCHES BODY CARE BRAND SALTAIR

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Model, Influencer and Entrepreneur Iskra Lawrence joins brand incubator, The Center, announcing the launch of her new body care brand, Saltair. The skincare inspired body care brand is designed for daily movement, awakening the skin and senses by way of exotic botanicals and skin-loving, advanced ingredients, allowing all a daily ritual of self-care.

Photos Courtesy of Saltair

Saltair is launching with Serum Body Cleansers followed by Moisturizing Body Lotions inspired by and infused with exotic, beach-inspired ingredients meant to celebrate all skin tones, all body types, and all genders. As the brand motto states: "every body is welcome here."

"In a world where we told we are never enough, a daily self-love ritual is essential. Even if it's the 5 minutes you get of peace and quiet in the shower, every body deserves those little luxuries. That is why we created Saltair, for us to cherish those daily moments and turn them into something special not mundane. With skincare benefits and beautiful evocative fragrances our products are affordable luxury with inclusion at the core. Finally every body is welcome and we cannot wait for you to upgrade your daily body care experience." - Iskra Lawrence, Founder

Saltair utilizes efficacious skincare ingredients and natural botanicals and has eliminated questionable materials, preservatives and common skin irritants. Additionally, a focus on sustainability is top of mind. Saltair's ingredients and packaging materials are designed to decrease environmental impact, as highlighted by the 100% recycled aluminum bottles packaging found in both the Serum Body Cleansers and Moisturizing Body Lotions and in the packaging properties of product launches to follow.

Saltair joins The Center's brand portfolio, which also includes Naturium, MAKE Beauty and PHLUR and is available at www.saltair.com

About The Products

Saltair Serum Body Cleansers (17oz/ $11.99) are immediately available and made with skincare active ingredients and exotic natural ingredients, available in 7 scents (Santal Bloom, Island Orchid, Lush Greens, Fragrance Free, Exotic Pulp, Black Tide, Lagoona). The cleansers are packaged in 100% recycled aluminum bottles.

Saltair Moisturizing Body Lotions (14oz/ $13.99) will soon follow and are made with skincare active ingredients and exotic natural ingredients, also available in 7 scents as the Serum Body Cleansers (Santal Bloom, Island Orchid, Lush Greens, Fragrance Free, Exotic Pulp, Black Tide, Lagoona – 100% recycled aluminum bottles.

ABOUT ISKRA LAWRENCE

A mommy to one and champion for mental wellness & self-care, Iskra Lawrence has built an organic, devoted following of over six million across her social channels. She is the founder of the Self-Funding Planner, a tool she created to help people invest in themselves. A brand ambassador for both the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) as well as L'Oréal for The Prince's Trust, Iskra has become "the millennial poster girl for positivity" (Harper's Bazaar UK, 2018).

Hailing from the UK, Iskra pursued professional modeling from a young age. After being told she was either "too big" or "not big enough," Iskra dedicated her career to promoting a positive image of women in the media. With unyielding positivity and transparency, Iskra shares the story of her journey to self-love through a multitude of media platforms, as well as in-person talks and symposiums around the world. Her candid discussions are constantly disrupting societal norms and inspiring millions, landing her on Forbes Europe's 30 Under 30 (2019), and on BBC World's 100 Most Influential Women (2016).

With a recent foray into production, Iskra garnered massive attention for her Facebook Watch series, The Mirror Challenge. The show touched over four million viewers, unpacking issues like coping with infertility and finding inner strength in the face of bullying.

Iskra's continued advocacy for diversity in the media along with her focus on mental and physical wellness have made Iskra a go-to for those seeking an authentic, uplifting message and infectious self- empowerment.

ABOUT THE CENTER

The Center builds and grows compelling and highly commercial brands in the beauty and wellness space bringing together an experienced and agile team of strategic and operational experts with a proven track record of creating market-leading consumer goods companies. A deep understanding of forecasting consumer trends underscores The Center's ability to create, define, and market beauty brands. In addition, The Center's management of testing, manufacturing, and distribution adds value throughout the product life cycle. Within The Center's vertical ecosystem, the centralized shared- services platform identifies trends and efficiencies to be shared across their entire portfolio of brands.

Photos Courtesy of Saltair

Photos Courtesy of Saltair

Photos Courtesy of Saltair

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Saltair