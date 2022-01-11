Bureau Veritas Appoints David Richter as Chief Operating Officer of Infrastructure Project Management

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services, today announced the appointment of David L. Richter, PMP, FCMAA, FCIOB, as Chief Operating Officer of Infrastructure Project Management, effective immediately. David's responsibilities will include leading and growing the company's Infrastructure Project Management business in North America. He will also oversee the company's newly acquired PreScience business, a California-based leader of project management and construction management services for transportation and infrastructure projects. He will be based in the company's New York City office.

David comes to Bureau Veritas after more than two decades in various senior leadership roles, including Chief Executive Officer, at Philadelphia-based Hill International, where he oversaw Hill's transformation from a small construction consulting firm into a publicly-listed global leader in project management. During his time at the company, Hill's revenue increased more than thirty-fold, from less than $20 million to more than $600 million annually. David will report to Ron Stupi, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Building and Infrastructure for Bureau Veritas North America.

"David is recognized as a thought leader and a doer in the construction industry. With his impressive background in global project management and proven track record in driving financial performance and business growth, he is poised to lead the integration of our newly acquired PreScience team and substantially build our Infrastructure Project Management division," said Ron Stupi, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Buildings and Infrastructure, Bureau Veritas, North America. "We are so excited to welcome him to our team in North America and look forward to his leadership as we continue to focus on the strategic growth objectives of Bureau Veritas."

"I am excited to join Bureau Veritas at a time when infrastructure spending is a national priority and I welcome the opportunity to build upon the 200-year legacy of quality, trust, safety, and transparency that Bureau Veritas brings to the building and infrastructure sector," said David Richter, Chief Operating Officer, Infrastructure Project Management, Bureau Veritas North America. "I look forward to working with our talented team throughout the U.S. and Canada and supporting Bureau Veritas in their dedication to excellence across all of the company's services."

David earned a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University, a Master of Science in Major Program Management from the University of Oxford, and a Juris Doctor, a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, and a Bachelor of Science in Management all from the University of Pennsylvania. In addition, he is currently pursuing his doctorate in civil engineering at Columbia University. David is a certified Project Management Professional and a Fellow of both the Construction Management Association of America and the Chartered Institute of Building.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 78,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bvna.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritasNA) and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Theresa Anderson

+1 917 344 4593

theresa.anderson@bureauveritas.com

View original content:

SOURCE Bureau Veritas