WONDERFUL® PISTACHIOS LAUNCHES A BIG GAME CAMPAIGN

Wonderful Pistachios Kicks-Off the Ultimate Instagram Giveaway and, in Honor of the 56th Big Game, Partners with Alto Rideshare Company to Offer 56% Off All Rides Around Los Angeles Over Game Day Weekend

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderful® Pistachios today announced the launch of a Big Game campaign to make game day snacking even easier, whether attending in person, or watching from home. For those traveling to the big game, or related viewing parties, a partnership with luxe rideshare service Alto will provide discounted transportation and delicious snacking around Los Angeles over the game day weekend. Football fans gearing up for game day at home can enter-to-win an entertainment system through a social media contest, get game day recipe inspiration on Pinterest, and stock up on healthy game day snacks at grocery retailers nationwide with larger-than-life football-themed displays.

You can crack open pistachios to take out some of that game day stress!

"Football viewing has always been one of the top consumption occasions for Wonderful Pistachios, so we're giving consumers near and far something to enjoy while watching the Big Game as it happens in our own backyard," shared Diana Salsa, senior marketing director, Wonderful Pistachios. "In fact, one out of three Wonderful Pistachios consumers say they eat them while watching sports, with football being the most popular of the sports. You can crack open pistachios to take out some of that game day stress!"

The week leading up to the Big Game is one of the biggest retail sales weeks of the year for the Wonderful Pistachios brand1. Wonderful Pistachios is an ideal game day snack – they are a healthy crowd pleaser offering six grams of plant protein and three grams of fiber per each one ounce serving. With a variety of flavors, and both classic In-Shell and No Shells options, there is something for everyone. Wonderful Pistachios No Shells are now available in four award-winning flavors, including Sea Salt & Vinegar and BBQ, along with the Roasted & Salted and Lightly Salted varieties that consumers know and love.

Wonderful Pistachios Provides Discounted Rides Around Los Angeles

In a city known for frustrating commutes, Wonderful Pistachios will alleviate transportation woes the weekend of the Big Game with significant discounts towards rides around Los Angeles. Starting Thursday, February 10th at 9 a.m. PST through the end of day on Monday, February 14th, the brand has partnered with on-demand rideshare company Alto for the 56th Big Game to provide visitors and locals alike 56% off all Los Angeles rides by Alto's fleet of elevated SUVs. Users who wish to redeem this discount can enter promo code WONDERFUL within the app.

In addition, passengers will enjoy in-car snacking of Wonderful Pistachios No Shells varieties and a product coupon to continue snacking long after they reach their destination.

Wonderful Pistachios: Tag Them, Pin Them, Put Them In Your Grocery Cart

Wonderful Pistachios launched a giveaway on Instagram where one entrant will win the ultimate home entertainment prize package. Until January 27, 2022 at 11:59 p.m., any Instagram user who follows @wonderfulpistachios, posts and tags @wonderfulpistachios in an in-feed photo featuring their favorite way to enjoy Wonderful Pistachios will be automatically entered to win prizes including a big screen TV, sound system, designer cooler, one year's supply of Wonderful Pistachios and a $200 gift card for game day eats and drinks. The winner will be selected at random.

Wonderful Pistachios is also launching a campaign on Pinterest featuring mouth-watering game day recipes that add a pop of green color and a savory burst of flavor to any snack or meal spread.

For more information about Wonderful Pistachios, please visit GetCrackin.com, Facebook at /WonderfulPistachios, and Instagram at @WonderfulPistachios.

About Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios is the world's largest vertically integrated pistachio processor and marketer. Located in California's Central Valley, our nuts are Non-GMO Project Verified, providing a smart, healthy choice for consumers around the world. Our nuts can be found in stores nationwide and online under the flagship brand, Wonderful® Pistachios. For more, visit: wonderfulpistachios.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Wonderful Pistachios is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held $5 billion company that also has iconic brands such as Wonderful® Halos®, FIJI® Water, POM Wonderful®, JUSTIN® Wine, and Teleflora®. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.

About Alto

Founded in 2018, Alto is the first employee-based, on-demand rideshare company rethinking a traditionally inconsistent, gig-based industry. By hiring vetted, professional drivers and managing a dedicated fleet of 5-star crash rated vehicles, Alto offers the safest, most consistent, and most personalized passenger experience on the market today. Alto hires W2-employee drivers, provides in-depth training, manages its owned vehicle fleet and brings advanced logistics and optimization to the ridesharing space. Setting the standard in cleanliness in the rideshare industry, Alto cleans and disinfects vehicles with EPA-registered disinfectants between every ride and shift. With COVID-19, Alto has also doubled-down on its commitment to safety and cleanliness with the installation of industry-leading protective equipment, technology, and cleaning and disinfecting procedures including HEPA cabin air filters and plexiglass barriers. In addition to passenger rides, Alto shops, purchases, and delivers from local brands directly to consumers and offers same-day delivery. Currently available in Dallas, Houston, Miami, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles, Alto has plans to bring its elevated rideshare experience nationally in the near future. For more information, visit www.ridealto.com.

