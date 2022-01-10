King Soopers/City Market Files Unfair Labor Practice Charges against UFCW Local 7 for Failure to Meet and Negotiate in Good Faith Asks why is Local 7 rejecting mediation assistance?

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, King Soopers and City Market filed unfair labor practice charges against UFCW Local 7 for refusing to bargain in good faith. Additionally, Local 7 today rejected mediation services to help aid in a peaceful resolution.

The company remains committed to negotiating and reaching an agreement that significantly invests in associates by putting more money in their pocket while maintaining affordable healthcare and a pension for their retirement. However, Local 7 appears dead set on inciting disruption and restricting the community's ability to access fresh food and essentials.

"After three days of refusing repeated requests to return to the negotiating table, Local 7's Kim Cordova has now rejected a reasonable request for mediation to work together toward a contract that will put more money in our associates' pockets," said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers/City Market. "If Local 7 does not want to negotiate then they should at least have the decency to allow our associates to vote on the current proposal. Our associates should be treated fairly and transparently and should have the opportunity to decide what is best for them and their families. Right now, Local 7 is using our associates' livelihoods as pawns in their political gamesmanship."

Local 7 has given no indication of when they will reengage in the negotiation process. Kim Cordova, president of Local 7 has only said she is willing discuss details again "at an appropriate time in the future." Respectfully, King Soopers/City Market believes the time is now as our associates are currently working without a contract and under threat of strike. The company is eager to invest more money into associates' paychecks as soon as possible.

King Soopers/City Market remains committed to the negotiation process and to settling an agreement that is good for our associates while keeping groceries affordable.

Attached is an independent analysis from economist Nam Pham, managing partner at ndp | analytics, commissioned by the Kroger family of companies, that demonstrates the company's long-standing commitment to our associates and the communities they serve.

For additional information on the unfair labor practice charges click here.

