HOUSTON FAMILY EXPANDS LOCAL FOOTPRINT WITH NEW CHICKEN SALAD CHICK RESTAURANT OPENING IN PASADENA, TX

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its continued string of developments in the greater Houston area with its newest restaurant in Pasadena, TX. The Pasadena restaurant marks Chicken Salad Chick's 11th location in the greater Houston market and its 21st location in the State of Texas, with plans to open additional Texas locations later this year. Located at 5409 Crenshaw Rd, Chicken Salad Chick Pasadena will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

Chicken Salad Chick logo (PRNewsFoto/Chicken Salad Chick) (PRNewsfoto/Chicken Salad Chick)

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, Jan. 12 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

Thursday, Jan. 13 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special for their next visit.

Friday, Jan. 14 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

Saturday, Jan. 15 – The first 50 guest to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick cooler.

The Pasadena restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners Kim and Clarke Hayes of H7 EATS, LLC. The Houston locals were first introduced to the brand after hearing founder Stacy Brown's story on NPR's podcast How I Built This. Inspired by Stacy's story, the Hayes jumped at the opportunity to join the fast-growing brand and opened their first restaurant in Pearland just last year. After receiving overwhelming support and encouragement from their community, they decided to open their second location in Pasadena. Today, as they celebrate their first anniversary with the brand, the Hayes are thrilled to welcome new guests and introduce Pasadena residents to Chicken Salad Chick's flavorful, made-from-scratch menu.

"Over the past year, our love for Chicken Salad Chick has grown tremendously, and our dedication to serving others continues to flourish," said Kim Hayes. "In our first year, we faced many challenges brought on by the pandemic, but it was the support of the Pearland community and Chicken Salad Chick team that carried us through. With their love for The Chick, our decision to open a second location came naturally, and we're excited to not only continue our growth with the brand but create a new family of customers in the Pasadena community."

Chicken Salad Chick in Pasadena will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive starting at 7am to get checked in. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 9:45-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 1/17/21.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickPasadenaTX/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 200 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com 's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2021, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Ashley Bennett

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

abennett@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick