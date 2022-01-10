GBG Introduces New Brand and Website

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Benefits Group (GBG), a specialty insurance organization administering international health, life, disability, and travel insurance today announced the launch of its new brand and newly designed website, www.gbg.com. The redesigned site brings together their regions and divisions all under one holistic site.

The new website provides visitors and partners a simpler way to learn about GBG's capabilities on a cutting-edge platform.

We are proud to introduce the new GBG brand as it aligns with our continued dedication to serve customers around the world.

- Chris DiSipio, Chief Executive Officer

GBG has nearly 40 years of experience providing support and guidance around the world. The new brand demonstrates the passionate team of experts that handles the intricacies of international insurance so clients can live their life no matter where their lives take them…Go, we'll be there!

Learn more by watching our latest corporate video, then come explore the new GBG at www.gbg.com.

ABOUT GBG:

Global Benefits Group (GBG) is a global insurance group that administers and underwrites international health, life, disability, and travel insurance. With a client base that spans multinational corporations, expatriates, international students, high net-worth individuals, international schools, and non-profit organizations, GBG is committed to delivering outstanding customer service to the globally mobile population. Global Benefits Group (GBG) is the marketing name for GBGI Limited and its subsidiary and affiliated companies.

