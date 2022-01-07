Zillow Group Hires Jenny Arden as Chief Design Officer

SEATTLE, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, announced Jenny Arden is joining as the company's first Chief Design Officer (CDO). Arden will take on a range of design leadership responsibilities, all focused on delivering seamless, connected and customer-centric experiences across Zillow Group's brands.

"With millions of people using our apps and websites every month, and more people moving than ever before, we're focused on delivering a more integrated customer experience for everyone on Zillow," said Zillow Group COO Jeremy Wacksman. "Jenny has an impressive track record of building and designing transformative customer-facing products that provide intuitive and connected experiences. We're excited for her to join as CDO to help build Zillow 2.0 and help people unlock life's next chapter."

Over her 20-year career, Arden has led creative and design teams at Nike, Lyft and Airbnb. An accomplished design leader with a unique background that spans from consumer design to consumer finance, Arden will oversee Zillow Group's product design, research and user experience.

"Now is the opportune time to build a stronger customer connection to ensure we're meeting people where they are and solving their pain points," Arden says. "By elevating design, Zillow can have an even greater impact on the customers who come to the platform every day to dream and shop, and eventually move with the help of Zillow. I'm thrilled to join Zillow to help deliver a seamless, end-to-end experience across our platforms and brands."

