SS&C to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference

WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced Rahul Kanwar, President and Chief Operating Officer, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 11th, 2022 at 4:15 pm ET.

SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C)

Webcasts and presentation materials will be made available on SS&C Technologies' investor relations website at http://investor.ssctech.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SS&C