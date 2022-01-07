Mobvista subsidiary Mintegral shows 256% year-on-year revenue increase in Q4 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobvista Co., Ltd (01860.HK), a global technology platform, issued an announcement stating that the Group's programmatic advertising platform Mintegral has generated $190.5 million in revenue, representing a 256.34% increase compared to Q4 2020, and 19.04% compared to Q3 2021.

Compared to data for the third quarter, Mintegral's advertiser retention rate was 84.61%, the new advertiser growth rate was 22.36%, the publisher retention rate was 92%, the new publisher growth rate was 16.06%, and the number of apps increased by 27.52%.

The Mobvista Group's Mintegral platform began as a concept in 2015, with the brand being launched in September 2016 and then starting to operate independently in early 2018. It has since grown into a global mobile advertising platform, providing advertisers and publishers with mobile marketing solutions across the entire supply and demand chain.

Mintegral was recently featured again on the AppsFlyer Performance Index: Edition XIII, achieving outstanding results in the Global Retention Index, IAA, and IAP Index rankings. As one of the most trusted reports in the mobile advertising industry, the 13th edition analyzed data from 33 billion app installs and 55 billion app opens from 17,000 apps.

The data in the latest AppsFlyer report shows that the global retention index of Mobvista's Mintegral Platform was exceptionally strong. The index, which measures both quantity and quality of app installs of Android and iOS platforms, saw Mintegral ranked 4th and 7th respectively. Overall, Mintegral was featured 117 times in other categories of the report, for a total of 291 features. Placing in the top 10 of the Global Retention Index is an important indicator of the conversion rates of mobile apps and their users, further confirming Mintegral as one of the top programmatic advertising platforms in the world.

About Mobvista

Mobvista is a leading technology platform dedicated to driving global business growth in the digital age. With strong industry experience and cutting-edge technology, Mobvista's goal is to build a SaaS tooling ecosystem that includes products and solutions for mobile marketing, data analytics, creative automation, monetization, and elastic cloud cost optimization. Mobvista aims to be the catalyst that connects China and the rest of the world by helping customers build ambitious business models and drive business growth.

Mobvista was founded in Guangzhou, China, in 2013 and has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (01860.HK) since December 2018. Currently, Mobvista has over 1,000 employees with offices in 21 cities across the world.

