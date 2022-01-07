Greenidge Generation Reports Production and Mining Results for December 2021

Produced 609 BTC in the fourth quarter, an increase of 168% from 2020

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) ("Greenidge") today announced bitcoin ("BTC") production and mining capacity for December 2021.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, Greenidge produced 609 BTC, an increase of 168% from the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Greenidge produced 1,866 BTC.

Greenidge ended the year with approximately 17,300 miners delivered with an aggregate hashrate of 1.4 EH/s. This compares to approximately 6,900 miners with an aggregate hashrate of 0.4 EH/s at the end of 2020.

Greenidge's current order book consists of approximately 31,700 miners scheduled for shipment by September 2022. When the order book is fully deployed, the company expects to have approximately 49,000 miners in service with a hashrate of 4.7 EH/s.

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge is committed to 100% carbon-neutral bitcoin mining at all of its locations by utilizing low-carbon sources of energy and offsetting its carbon footprint.

