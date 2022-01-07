BMO Financial Group Announces Expansion of Commercial Banking Operations in Florida

Team focused on providing mid-market customers throughout the state with access to BMO's full array of financial services and industry expertise

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Financial Group has expanded its commercial banking operations in Florida, announcing new leaders in South Florida, West Florida and Central/North Florida regions. The Florida commercial banking team will continue to be overseen by Marty McAndrew, BMO's Managing Director & Florida Market Executive, Commercial Banking.

"We see tremendous opportunity to leverage our industry expertise and local market knowledge to help local business leaders in Florida expand their operations and continue to drive economic growth," said McAndrew. "We have a very strong, experienced local management team in place, and we look forward to building on our momentum throughout the state."

BMO's Commercial Banking office in Orlando, which was announced in July, will be managed by Kris Dake, Managing Director & Team Leader, Central/North Florida, Commercial Banking. A Florida State University graduate, Dake has been providing financial solutions to business customers in Central and North Florida for over 23 years and is very active in the local community. Dake has already expanded the team to Jacksonville with the recent hiring of Steven Dackiewicz as Director, Commercial Banking.

Shawn Oden has been named Managing Director & Team Leader, South Florida, Commercial Banking. Oden will lead the bank's commercial banking operations across Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. A South Florida native and University of Florida graduate, Oden has spent his entire 17-year commercial banking career in the market and is well connected throughout the area.

Finally, BMO has launched a new commercial banking group in Tampa Bay, which is being led by John Astrab, Managing Director & Team Leader, West Florida, Commercial Banking. Astrab has deep connections in the local market, having provided commercial banking services in West Florida for over 15 years.

The commercial banking team is focused on a wide variety of industries, including manufacturing, wholesale, distribution, engineering and construction, food and business services – providing customers with access to BMO's full array of financial services and industry expertise.

BMO already has 17 retail branches in Florida, as well as three wealth management offices located in Sarasota, Naples and West Palm Beach, and billions in commercial loan commitments already made throughout the state. In total, BMO has approximately 200 employees based in Florida.

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of C$988 billion as of October 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

