Learning Blade Releases NEW Introduction to Coding Course

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Blade® announces the release of "Introduction to Coding" to help teachers provide students with an introduction to computers, text-based computer programming, and computer science careers. This accompanies the over 100 computer science-related lessons and lesson plans that are already part of Learning Blade's online lessons and offline lesson plans that are designed to increase awareness and interest in computer science, STEM and CTE careers, and that are aligned to state academic standards for grades 5-9.

The Introduction to Coding is a 5-week coding course providing 7th and 8th-grade students with 20+ hours of robust coding experience that includes both online and offline activities. These unique lessons include topics such as basic algorithms, security issues of online accounts, common hacking methods and means for combatting them and many more. This course was created at the request of Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and with input from the state's computer science team.

"Having the Learning Blade tool in schools, students are exposed to the world of CS courses, CS opportunities, and CS career paths, and that is getting more students interested in CS jobs such as coding. The new "Intro to Coding" Block will continue to enhance what teachers can provide to their students." remarked Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Governor Hutchinson is currently the National Governor's Association's (NGA) Chair and has chosen Computer Science Education as his chairman's initiative. Learning Blade, a CS/STEM/CTE resource, is a supporter of this initiative and is currently available free to all educators in Arkansas, thanks in large part to the Governor's CS Initiative and the Arkansas Department of Education, in partnership with the Arkansas Public School Resource Center.

Sheila and Dr. Dane Boyington, creators of Learning Blade, and Learning Blade Board Chair Former US Congressman Zach Wamp, have been invited to participate in the upcoming NGA meetings this year to share some of the best practices from their current eight statewide efforts.

"Learning Blade is continuing to innovate and expand the resources provided to teachers and students in support of growing the future workforce and increase economic opportunities for states that are offering this excellent system statewide," stated Zach Wamp.

