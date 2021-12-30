Ronn Torossian Tips on Media Features

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronn Torossian, one of America's most prolific public relations executives released today a book excerpt from his recently released paperback book "For Immediate Release."

In a section entitled, "Never Let a Media Hit Go to Waste," Ronn Torossian explains,

"When we secure features and timely interviews in media for any client, it's just the beginning of the value of a media hit. Many broadcast news stories make it into print, social media (which is King), and print articles often have more value after they are published than they do when they first appear.

Some tips on making that media mention last:

Build links to positive stories and ask for linkbacks to your site for value SEO.

Post articles on your social media platforms and website.

Take excerpts from the media and use them in marketing materials and advertising ("According to XYZ News outlet, CEO John Doe is a leading strategic thinker . . .").

Create a PR book. Fill it with copies of media mentions and articles. Place a binder on your desk, in your reception area, and give one to your C-suite executives and sales managers.

Create PDFs of important stories so they can be easily emailed.

Frame reprints and line your walls with them.

Send article mentions to a robust email list of past and present customers and constituents, opinion leaders, bankers, investors, key vendors and clients, political leaders, and media contacts.

Use media mentions to recruit talent.

