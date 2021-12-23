Saatva unveils a new retail location in Washington D.C. The DTC mattress company's modern retail experience arrives in the nation's capital in time for the holidays.

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saatva, America's Smarter Luxury Sleep brand, has opened its newest location in Washington D.C., just in time for the holidays. The brand chose the vibrant Logan Circle neighborhood for its second-ever Viewing Room. The immersive 5,800-square-foot space was conceptualized by renowned interior designer Vicente Wolf . Designed to be more than a standard mattress store, Saatva's new Viewing Room is the ultimate destination for an integrated mattress exploration, education, and modern retail technology experience.

The Saatva Washington D.C. Viewing Room. A modern mattress retail experience arrives in Logan Circle.

"D.C.'s sophisticated consumer is a great fit for Saatva. We couldn't be more excited to be bringing our state-of-the-art Viewing Room to the nation's capital," said Saatva CEO, Ron Rudzin. "An extension of our online presence, it's another way to experience our commitment to delivering white-glove customer service and high-quality, premium products that don't come in a box."

Innovative Design

From the moment a visitor enters, the Viewing Room aims to delight the senses. With a neutral color palette, soft lighting, and aromatic fragrance, the two-level space, joined by an interconnecting glass staircase, is an inviting respite from the city's bustle. "I wanted to create a surreal landscape in a dreamlike garden," says designer Wolf. He integrated topiaries sprayed pearl gray, Grecian-inspired urns, and silvery fantasy trees with furnishings, including Saatva's full line of luxury beds , that seem to float in the space.

Using information kiosks at each bed display, customers can interact with the collection at their own pace, with knowledgeable Sleep Guides on hand to assist and answer questions. In addition to the full lineup of made-to-order mattresses —featuring innerspring , memory foam , latex , hybrid , adjustable air , youth , and crib options—the Viewing Room will offer a first look at Saatva's newest introduction, the Modern Foam mattress .

"Samsung's technology allows us to optimize and automate store campaigns and product information based on real-time integrated data to deliver the content and information that our customers care about most when shopping," said Rudzin.

Cutting-Edge Technology

Thanks to a partnership with Samsung, the D.C. Viewing Room is outfitted with the latest displays and state-of-the-art behavior sensing technology to help customers discover, personalize, and build their ideal sleep experience. Each area, from the displays at every bedside to touch-enabled screens, provides a platform to deliver in-depth product information and create a richer discovery experience.

As customers explore bedding , pillow , and other top-of-bed accessories , for example, an LED display embedded in the accessories wall changes to display pertinent product information. In the children's bedding area, kids can interact with the Flip, a 55-inch whiteboard with a touch screen for drawing.

"This exciting venture opens up a world of opportunities that explore how personalized content influences the shopping experience," said Chris Mertens, Vice President of Sales, Display Division Samsung Electronics America. "With powerful software solutions that deliver instant analytics and interactive displays, analyzing big data and in-store behavior to impact the customer journey has never been easier."

The Viewing Room has opened just in time for the holidays with a curated selection of best-in-class luxury mattresses and bedding products . Saatva mattresses are always hand-delivered and set up in the customer's home for free and come with a 180-night trial period. Visit the newest Viewing Room to experience what makes Saatva the Smarter Luxury Sleep brand.

Viewing Room Information:

Saatva Washington D.C.

1714 14th Street NW

Washington, D.C. 20009

Hours of operation: Monday - Friday 10 AM - 7 PM, Saturday 10 AM - 6 PM, Sunday 11 AM - 6 PM

202.964.5600

info@saatva.com

About Saatva

Headquartered in New York and Austin, Saatva is the largest online retailer of luxury mattresses and bedding in the United States. Saatva designs and manufactures nine mattress styles of unparalleled quality through 19 factories and over 150 delivery partners nationwide. Unlike most other online mattress brands, Saatva delivers and sets up all of its products in the customer's home, creating an ultra-luxury and hassle-free buying experience. By selling direct to the consumer, Saatva is able to offer the highest quality at the best price. Saatva is a member of the Sustainable Furnishings Council. For more information, visit saatva.com .

The lower level of the Saatva Washington D.C. Viewing Room cellar floor. A modern mattress, bedding, and sleep accessories shopping experience powered by Samsung.

The first floor of the Saatva Washington D.C. Viewing Room. An immersive, modern, 5,800-square-foot retail experience designed by Vicente Wolf.

