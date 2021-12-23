King Insurance expands into Georgia with the acquisition of Piedmont Insurance Associates

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance ("King" or the "Company"), a fast-growing full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a variety of property & casualty as well as employee benefits solutions, announced today the acquisition of Piedmont Insurance Associates ("Piedmont").

Piedmont has offices in Covington, GA and Newnan, GA and marks King's first expansion outside of Florida. Piedmont's roots go back to 1948 when it was the Spillers Agency and today is led by David Wilson and Phil Boswell, each of whom merged their respective agencies together in the mid 90's to form Piedmont. Piedmont is a full-service agency offering insurance products to commercial and personal lines customers from its lineup of top-tier insurance carrier partners. Phil, David and their team will continue operating out of their current locations.

"We are excited to expand into Georgia with such a high-quality agency," said Chad King, Chief Executive Officer of King Insurance. "This is an important milestone for us as we execute on our strategy to be a major player in the Southeast."

David Wilson said, "We are excited to partner with King Insurance at such an early stage of their journey and to be part of their overall growth strategy."

This acquisition marks King's eleventh acquisition over the past year and the fourth since the Company's partnership with BHMS Investments, LP. The Company plans to continue to broaden its footprint across the southeastern U.S. and expects to announce a number of important acquisitions in the upcoming months.

