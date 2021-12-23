NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the United Nations COP26 climate summit in November, the U.S. and China issued the joint Glasgow Declaration on enhancing climate actions. The meeting of President Biden and President Xi following the conference confirmed their intent to collaborate on critical challenges, set a clearer direction, and provided further impetus for a more cooperative bilateral relationship. With the two leaders conducting a comprehensive and in-depth exchange over both strategic and fundamental issues concerning bilateral relations, the meeting sent a long overdue positive signal relating to U.S-China economic and climate cooperation.

CGCC-USA and AmCham China Host Business Dialogue on US-China Climate Change Cooperation

Encouraged by the positive momentum for this significant partnership, on Thursday, December 16, 2021, China General Chamber of Commerce – USA (CGCC-USA) and the American Chamber of Commerce in China (AmCham China) was honored to successfully organize the "Tackling Climate Change Together: U.S.-China Business Dialogue" webinar. This was the first of the joint event series to be co-organized by the two organizations, exploring how the global business community can create a positive trajectory for U.S.-China climate collaboration.

Over 100 member companies of both Chambers attended and had the opportunity to hear from Alan BEEBE, President of AmCham China, and Chen XU, Chairman of CGCC-USA, President & CEO of Bank of China USA, on the business sector's role and responsibilities in the bilateral collaboration on climate action.

Mr. Beebe recognized the significance of this meaningful event, expressing that "it is a privilege to discuss one of the few potential areas of U.S.-China cooperation with our counterparts at CGCC-USA. Climate change is agnostic to politics and borders, but it is time sensitive. The private sector should play a role in U.S.-China climate collaboration." Mr. Xu echoed his words on the CGCC-AmCham partnership and further indicated that "global partnerships are the only viable solution to critical climate issues, and it is of the utmost importance for the U.S. and China to create a collective agenda on environmental protection and a new green economy that will benefit all citizens of both countries and the globe."

Following the remarks, Mr. Beebe moderated a panel of business executives including Linhua GUAN, CEO of Surge Energy America, Yongqing (Judy) ZHANG, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at PepsiCo, and Xiaojun (Dennis) HUANG, Executive Vice President at Bank of China USA. The dialogue emphasized opportunities in light of COP26 for U.S.-China partnerships and global collaboration, with a focus on the importance of gradual transitions to green finance, renewable energy and investments in neglected areas of green technology. The panelists responded to questions from the audience on concrete actions and best practices that the private sector can take to make the most of the current international momentum around climate action.

The urgency to solve climate change and the magnitude of its impact call for global and inclusive solutions, as well as a deeper and wider participation of the business sector in a wider socio-economic development manner. With climate issues being one of the many potential areas of cooperation between the two countries, Chamber representatives and speakers said they remain optimistic about the prospects of the U.S.-China relationship and economic exchanges. Both the CGCC 2021 Business Survey Report on Chinese Enterprises in the U.S. and the AmCham 2021 China Business Climate Survey Report showed that companies are confident and committed to cooperation between the U.S. and Chinese markets, and are optimistic about a mutually beneficial, stable, equitable, and sustainable relationship over the long term.

As an old Chinese saying goes, "long and difficult as the journey may be, sustained actions will take us to the destination" (道阻且长，行则将至). Striving towards the shared mission to create value, generate economic growth, and enhance cooperation between the U.S. and Chinese business communities, speakers at the event said they were encouraged by the candid, constructive, substantive, and productive meeting between Presidents Biden and Xi.

Successfully kicking off their joint event series, both organizations hope to continue being the bridge connecting business exchanges and cooperation between the U.S. and China, as well as to foster continued dialogue between the leaders and business communities of the two countries.

About CGCC

Founded in 2005, China General Chamber of Commerce – USA ("CGCC") has been recognized as the largest and most impactful non-profit organization representing Chinese enterprises in the U.S. As an independent, non-partisan, non-governmental chamber of commerce, CGCC provides a broad range of programs, services, and resources to over a thousand multinational members across the U.S., with a mission to create value, generate economic growth, and enhance cooperation between the U.S. and Chinese business communities.

About CGCC Foundation

Established in 2014, CGCC Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. The mission of CGCC Foundation is to deepen mutual understanding and cooperation between the United States and China through research, public charity and engagement in economic, cultural and social exchanges.

