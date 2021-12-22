VTech® and LeapFrog® Top Holiday Toy Lists with Nearly 60 Industry Awards

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® and LeapFrog® announced their holiday lineups have received nearly 60 industry awards from trusted parenting websites, toy industry experts, toy advisory boards and major retailers. Products received awards in multiple categories and programs, with VTech's KidiZoom® PrintCam™ earning 10 awards and VTech's Marble Rush™ Ultimate Set™ named another favorite following receipt of the esteemed STEAM Toy Accreditation Seal of Approval.

VTech logo (PRNewsfoto/VTech)

"We are honored to have so many VTech and LeapFrog products receive recognition from leading toy industry and parenting experts," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "Our team works hard year-round to create toys that will bring joy to kids and parents alike and it's wonderful to see their efforts recognized with these awards."

Additional details about VTech and LeapFrog's award-winning products can be found at www.vtechkids.com and www.leapfrog.com. The complete list of award wins to date includes:

VTech

KidiZoom® PrintCam™

The Toy Insider "Hot 20"

TTPM Most Wanted

Clamour Best of Holiday 2021 Influencer Choice List

Fatherly's Best New Toys of 2021

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

Oppenheim Toy Portfolio, Gold Seal

Romper Toy Box Awards

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Walmart Top Rated by Kids

Marble Rush™ Ultimate Set™

Parents Magazine Best Toys

Fatherly's Best New Toys of 2021

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Sort & Recycle Ride-On Truck™

Good Housekeeping 2021 Best Toy Awards

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

KidiGo™ Basketball Hoop

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

KidiZoom® Smartwatch DX3

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

Get Ready for School Learning Desk™

Good Housekeeping 2021 Best Toy Awards

Academics' Choice Brain Toy Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

Touch & Learn Activity Desk™

BJ's Official Awesomest List of Toys

Kohl's Top Box, Top 30 Toys

Hover Pup™

Walmart Top Rated by Kids

LeapFrog

Choppin' Fun Learning Pot™

The Toy Insider "Hot 20"

TTPM Most Wanted

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL Awards (Play Advances Language)

Romper Toy Box Awards

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

LeapLand Adventures™

Good Housekeeping 2021 Best Toy Awards

Clamour Best of Holiday 2021 Influencer Choice List

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Touch & Learn Nature ABC Board™

Parents Magazine Best Toys

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL (Play Advances Language)

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

On-the-Go Story Pal™

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL (Play Advances Language)

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

LeapStart® Learning Success Bundle™

Academics' Choice Brain Toy Award

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

LeapReader® Learn-to-Read 10-Book Mega Pack™

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

Academics' Choice Brain Toy Award

Count-Along Basket & Scanner™

Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Fagan

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

lfagan@coynepr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VTech