SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NEOG, JUPW, TMX, and TACO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG), in connection with the proposed merger of the company with 3M Company ("3M"). Under the terms of the agreement, 3M's Food Safety business will be spun-off to 3M shareholders and simultaneously merged with a wholly owned subsidiary of NEOG. At the completion of the transaction, NEOG will issue a number of shares to 3M shareholders resulting in 3M shareholders owning approximately 50.1% and existing NEOG shareholders owning approximately 49.9% of the combined company. If you own NEOG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/neog

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW), in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals' stockholders will be entitled to receive convertible stock of JUPW that is convertible into 65,000,000, shares of JUPW common stock. If you own JUPW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/jupw

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TMX by Rentokil Initial plc ("Rentokil Initial"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Rentokil Initial will issue to TMX shareholders approximately 643.29 million new Rentokil Initial shares (representing approximately 128.66 million American depository shares ("ADSs"), based on a 1:5 ADS to Rentokil Initial share ratio) and approximately $1.3 billion in cash. If you own TMX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tmx

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TACO by Jack in the Box Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TACO shareholders will receive $12.51 in cash for each share of TACO common stock that they hold. If you own TACO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/taco

