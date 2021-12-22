McRAE INDUSTRIES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2022

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) reported consolidated net revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 of $27,588,000 as compared to $18,939,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 amounted to $2,222,000, or $0.98 per diluted Class A common share as compared to $494,000, or $0.21 per diluted Class A common share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2022 COMPARED TO FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2021

Consolidated net revenues totaled $27.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $18.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Sales related to our western/lifestyle boot products for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $19.9 million as compared to $12.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. This 64% increase can be attributed to increases across all brands. Revenues from our work boot products increased approximately 3%, from $7.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to $7.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. This is primarily a result of decreased military boot sales offset by an increase in our Dan Post and Laredo work boot sales.

Consolidated gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to approximately $8.0 million as compared to $5.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Gross profit as a percentage of net revenues was up from 26.6% for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to 28.9% for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. This is primarily attributable to our lower margin military boot sales making up a smaller percentage of total sales.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses totaled approximately $5.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $4.4 million for first quarter of fiscal 2021. This is primarily due to increased commissions, advertising, and healthcare costs.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to $2.8 million as compared to $0.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Financial Condition and Liquidity

Our financial condition remained strong at October 30, 2021 as cash and cash equivalents totaled $20.7 million as compared to $23.5 million at July 31, 2021. Our working capital increased from $58.0 million at July 31, 2021 to $60.2 million at October 30, 2021.

We currently have two lines of credit totaling $6.75 million, all of which were fully available at October 30, 2021. One credit line totaling $1.75 million (which is restricted to one hundred percent of the outstanding receivables due from the Government) expires in January 2022. Our $5.0 million line of credit, which also expires in January 2022, is secured by the inventory and accounts receivable of our Dan Post Boot Company subsidiary.

Net cash used in operating activities for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to $4.8 million. Net earnings, as adjusted for depreciation, contributed approximately $2.5 million of cash. Inventory used approximately $1.3 million of cash and accounts receivable used approximately $7.1 million of cash as first quarter sales outpaced customer payments.

Net cash provided by investing activities for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled approximately $2.2 million, primarily due to the maturity of short-term investments.

Net cash used in financing activities for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $0.3 million, which was primarily used for dividend payments.

We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available credit lines will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the remainder of fiscal 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: the effect of competitive products and pricing, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectations about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)













October 30,

2021

July 31,

2021

ASSETS







Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents

$20,665

$23,489









Equity investments

6,480

6,207









Debt securities

-

2,414









Accounts and notes receivable, net

23,507

16,382









Inventories, net

15,593

14,326









Prepaid expenses and other current assets

710

323









Total current assets

66,955

63,141









Property and equipment, net

5,217

5,363









Other assets:

















Deposits

14

14









Notes receivable

1,025

1,017









Real estate held for investment

3,101

3,238









Amounts due from split-dollar life insurance

2,288

2,288









Trademarks

2,824

2,824









Total other assets

9,252

9,381









Total assets

$81,424

$77,885

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)













October 30,

2021

July 31,

2021

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable

$3,245

$2,714









Accrued employee benefits

1,112

660









Accrued payroll and payroll taxes

435

700









Income tax payable

1,058

236









Other

865

795









Total current liabilities

6,715

5,105









Deferred tax liabilities

534

534









Total liabilities

7,249

5,639









Shareholders' equity:







Common Stock:







Class A, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares

issued and outstanding, 1,893,423 and 1,893,423

shares, respectively

1,893

1,893









Class B, $1 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares;

issued and outstanding, 366,737 and 366,737 shares,

respectively

367

367









Retained earnings

71,915

69,986









Total shareholders' equity

74,175

72,246









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$81,424

$77,885

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended



October 30,

October 31, 2021 2020









Net revenues

$27,588

$18,939









Cost of revenues

19,604

13,904









Gross profit

7,984

5,035









Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,136

4,357









Operating profit

2,848

678









Other income

208

50









Earnings before income taxes

3,056

728









Provision for income taxes

834

234









Net earnings

$2,222

$494







































Earnings per common share:

















Diluted earnings per share:







Class A

0.98

0.21 Class B

NA

NA









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:







Class A

1,893,423

1,949,583 Class B

366,737

368,835 Total

2,260,160

2,318,418

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)



















Common Stock, $1 par value Accumulated Other





Class A Class B Comprehensive Retained



Shares Amount Shares Amount Income (Loss) Earnings Balance, August 1, 2020

1,957,142 $1,957 373,233 $373 $0 $69,487















Stock Buyback

(21,141) (21) (3,500) (4)

(490)















Conversion of Class B

2,300 2 (2,300) (2)

- to Class A Stock





























Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)











(253)















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)











(48)















Net earnings











494 Balance, October 31, 2020

1,938,301 $1,938 367,433 $367 $0 $69,190



































Common Stock, $1 par value Accumulated Other





Class A Class B Comprehensive Retained



Shares Amount Shares Amount Income (Loss) Earnings Balance, July 31, 2021

1,893,423 $1,893 366,737 $367 $0 $69,986















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)











(246)















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)











(47)















Net earnings











2,222 Balance, October 30, 2021

1,893,423 $1,893 366,737 $367 $0 $71,915

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended



October 30,

October 31,



2021 2020









Net cash used in operating activities

(4,767)

(1,094)









Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

















Proceeds from sale of assets

200

591









Purchase of land for investment

-

(160)









Capital expenditures

(117)

(98)









Purchase of securities

(246)

(5,118)









Proceeds from sale of securities

2,400

4,855









Net cash provided by investing activities

2,237

70









Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

















Repurchase company stock

-

(515)









Dividends paid

(294)

(301)









Net cash used in financing activities

(294)

(816)









Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash equivalents

(2,824)

(1,840)









Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year

23,489

20,959









Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

$20,665

$19,119

View original content:

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.