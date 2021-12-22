LG'S AWARD-WINNING PREMIUM MONITORS DESIGNED WITH MODERN HOME-OFFICE WORKERS IN MIND

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed to meet the needs of professional users world-over, LG's newest premium monitors for 2022 will make their debut at LG's CES 2022 virtual press conference on January 4. Both the LG UltraFine™ Display (model 32UQ85R) and LG DualUp Monitor (model 28MQ780) offer sleek and practical designs, enhanced connectivity and superior user experience for both home and office workers, including creative professionals and programmers. With peerless picture quality, powerful performance, customizability and convenience, it is no surprise that these solutions both took home CES 2022 Innovation Awards.

Designed to meet the needs of professional users world-over, LG’s newest premium monitors for 2022 will make their debut at LG’s CES 2022 virtual press conference on January 4.

When Only A Professional Will Do

The new LG UltraFine Display is a professional-quality monitor designed with the needs of art directors, graphic designers, photo/video editors and live streamers in mind. Its 32-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution Nano IPS Black panel boasts a 2,000:1 contrast ratio and 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, ensuring deep blacks and vibrant colors that remain true across a wide viewing angle in various ambient conditions. LG's first Nano IPS Black panel empowers the LG UltraFine Display to deliver realistic and nuanced black tones, adding more depth to images and allowing creators to realize their visions with advanced precision.

To maintain the level of color accuracy required by today's creatives, the LG UltraFine Display comes with a detachable auto self-calibration sensor. Calibration can be easily scheduled via LG's intuitive software, saving users time by performing this critical calibration automatically.

Two is Always Better Than One

A multitasking powerhouse ideal for all kinds of tasks such as content creation and coding, the LG DualUp Monitor features a Nano IPS display with a unique 16:18 aspect ratio – a completely new format in the monitor market. The innovative Square Double QHD (2,560 x 2,880) resolution monitor offers the same screen real estate as two 21.5-inch displays and has a vertical split view function that lets users see more in one glance. Boosting productivity and convenience, the LG 28MQ780 elevates user comfort with the ultra-adjustable LG Ergo stand which saves space as it clamps securely to most desks and tables. The double height screen of the LG DualUp Monitor additionally helps reduce side-to-side head movements, the main cause of neck pain.

"LG's premium monitors for 2022 deliver the picture quality, features and usability that can satisfy the needs of both professional and home users," said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. "These CES Innovation Award winning-products are examples of our commitment to explore new form factors and functionalities to expand and strengthen our flagship monitor lineup."

Find out more about these new premium monitors by joining LG's CES 2022 virtual press conference on January 4 at 08:00 PST.

Specifications:



LG UltraFine Display (32UQ85R) LG DualUp Monitor (28MQ780) Size/ Ratio Screen Size 31.5-inch 27.6-inch Resolution UHD (3840 x 2160) SDQHD (2560 x 2880) Aspect Ratio 16:9 16:18 Graphic IPS Yes Yes (Nano IPS) Color Gamut (Typ.) DCI-P3 98 percent DCI-P3 98 percent Brightness 400 nits 300 nits Contrast Ratio 2000:1 1000:1 Deep Black from Sides Yes - HDR Display HDR400 HDR10 Color Auto Configuration Yes - Self Auto Calibration Yes - Color Calibrated Yes Yes Response Time 5ms (GtG on Faster setting) 5ms (GtG on Faster setting) AMD FreeSync™ Technology AMD FreeSync™ - Design Screen 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design Stand Pivot / Height / Tilt Pivot / Height / Tilt / Swivel (Ergo 2nd Gen)

Interface USB Type-C™ DP Alt. + Power Delivery DP Alt. + Power Delivery 96W + data 96W + data HDMI x2 x2 Display Port x1 x1 USB Hub x1 Upstream x2 Downstream x1 Upstream

x2 Downstream Power Adapter Adapter Sound Speaker Stereo Speaker with MAXXAUDIO® (5W x 2) Stereo Speaker with MAXXAUDIO® (7W x 2) SW On Screen Control Yes Yes Feature PBP - Yes Auto Brightness - Yes

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

Both the LG UltraFine™ Display (model 32UQ85R) and LG DualUp Monitor (model 28MQ780) offer sleek and practical designs, enhanced connectivity and superior user experience for both home and office workers, including creative professionals and programmers.

LG Electronics (PRNewsFoto/LG Electronics USA)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA