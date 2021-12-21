ThycoticCentrify Expands Centralized Service Account Lifecycle Governance to Multi-Cloud Environments

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThycoticCentrify , a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, today announced enhancements to its industry-leading solution for service account governance, Account Lifecycle Manager (ALM). This release allows organizations to gain control over their growing number of privileged service accounts, offering full lifecycle management in multi-cloud environments.

As companies accelerate digital transformation efforts and accommodate the increase in remote workers, multi-cloud environments have become the norm, with most companies using a combination of platforms to manage a variety of applications and processes. With many cloud platforms in the mix, account management and governance are extremely challenging, complex, and time-consuming. Access controls that organizations rely on for on-premises service accounts aren't nearly as granular in the cloud if they exist at all. Each cloud platform has its own interface and security controls, so IT teams must learn their unique differences and remember to manage each one.

As a result, cloud-based service accounts can easily become a security risk if not managed correctly and with the right tools. Account Lifecycle Manager now makes it possible to discover, provision, and manage service accounts for all major cloud providers – Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud Platform – from a central, policy-based solution.

"Increasingly, automation and rapid development have given rise to a wide variety of service accounts used by cloud and hybrid applications and we're going to see their use expand in numbers and complexity," said Jon Kuhn, Senior Vice President of Product Management at ThycoticCentrify. "Account Lifecycle Manager gives teams the ability to ensure consistent security policies, account governance, and multi-platform reporting."

With ALM, organizations can now:

Discover unmanaged accounts and bring them into central management

Stay on top of account changes through alerts and audit reports

Provision new accounts according to standardized access control and governance policies

Define account approval workflows, and set timing requirements for when accounts are reviewed, expired, disabled, or deleted

Update policy and workflow templates and easily associate accounts to new versions, while maintaining an audit history of changes

Integrate with ThycoticCentrify Secret Server and third-party ticketing systems like Service Now out of box

More information about Account Lifecycle Manager, including a free 30-day trial, is available at https://thycotic.com/products/account-lifecycle-manager/

About ThycoticCentrify

ThycoticCentrify is a leading cloud identity security vendor, enabling digital transformation at scale. ThycoticCentrify's industry-leading privileged access management (PAM) solutions reduce risk, complexity, and cost while securing organizations' data, devices, and code across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. ThycoticCentrify is trusted by over 14,000 leading organizations around the globe including over half of the Fortune 100, and customers include the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies.

© Thycotic Software, LLC and Centrify Corporation 2021. ®Centrify and ®Thycotic are registered trademarks of Centrify Corporation and Thycotic Software, LLC respectively. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Brad Shewmake

ThycoticCentrify

brad.shewmake@centrify.com

+1-408-625-4191



John Kreuzer

Lumina Communications

thycotic@luminapr.com

+1-408-963-6418

View original content:

SOURCE ThycoticCentrify