Seventy-six Percent of Americans Resolve to be Smarter With Their Finances in 2022, According to Survey Commissioned by Slickdeals

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-thirds of Americans expect 2022 to be the year they become more financially stable, according to a new survey commissioned by Slickdeals, the only shopping platform powered by millions of shoppers helping shoppers.

A survey of 2,000 Americans found that 76% have a new year's resolution centered around being smarter with their finances, up from 73% who stated the same last year. Commissioned by Slickdeals and conducted by OnePoll, the survey aimed to compare and examine personal finance goals heading into 2022 over results from a survey addressing the same topic for the 2021 year.

The optimism comes as 62% of respondents said 2021 was easier on their finances — double the amount of people who claimed 2020 was painless on their finances (31%). Only 15% reported financial difficulties in 2021 compared to close to half (47%) in 2020.

Employment status may also play a role in how people feel about their finances. Seventy-six percent had full-time employment in 2021, up from 58% in 2020.

The study also revealed three in four (76%) believe they can accumulate more wealth in the new year by repairing their financial statuses. The best ways to do so, according to respondents, include getting out of debt (50%), removing unnecessary bills (47%) and seeking deals or coupons when shopping (44%).

More than three-quarters (77%) recognize that being more financially responsible means changing their shopping habits, despite 65% admitting they went overboard with their money in 2021.

The majority of respondents (83%) believe having financial stability can have a positive domino effect in their lives.

"The new year is a great time to review your financial scorecard for the past year and then set goals for improvement," said Louie Patterson, Senior Finance Editor for Slickdeals. "It's promising that heading into 2022, Americans reported optimism about their finances, and some simple tweaks in the new year can help them reach their goals even faster."

However, inflation may be an obstacle that could keep Americans from reaching their financial goals in the year ahead. Over four in five (83%) have a concern over price inflation and 76% fear inflation will be a major setback.

Even so, respondents are planning to save more money on the side per month. The average person saved $328 per month in 2021, and now they hope to save $408 per month in 2022.

Seventy-seven percent of those surveyed believe saving money is easier if they are smarter about how they shop. For many, that involves using more coupons or promo codes. In 2021, the average person used 13 coupons or promos per month, up from 10 per month in 2020.

Patterson added, "Saving more money does not always involve drastically altering your day-to-day lifestyle. Easy changes such as cutting unnecessary subscriptions or looking for more deals and discounts when shopping, can add up to big savings. By tapping into our community of savvy shoppers, consumers can quickly make strides toward their new year's financial goals."

TOP 10 FINANCIAL PLANS FOR 2022

1. Getting out of debt 50% 2. Removing unnecessary bills 47% 3. Seek out deals or coupons when shopping 44% 4. Using a savings app 44% 5. Applying for a credit card/credit increase 41% 6. Reallocating a monthly budget 36% 7. Improving credit scores 35% 8. Spending money more wisely 32% 9. Switching to a different bank 28% 10. Investing money 27%

To learn more about the survey, visit here.

