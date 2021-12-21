Scottsdale Recovery Center Opens New Sober Living Facility

PHOENIX, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scottsdale Recovery Center (SRC) is excited to announce the recent licensing of its new 12-unit sober living condominium complex in Scottsdale. The Trullies of Scottsdale is a certified sober living community with the Arizona Recovery Housing Association (AzRHA) and the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS). The center's program helps residents in recovery maintain an alcohol and drug-free lifestyle by establishing an environment that supports and reinforces daily sober activities.

"We are incredibly excited to add this facility to our list of sober living properties," said Michelle Siwek, Scottsdale Recovery Center Owner. "It allows our residents to have an additional layer of supportive measures. During their stay at the new complex, residents in recovery are surrounded by others who share a common experience and support one another in sobriety," said Lee Yaiva, CEO of Scottsdale Recovery Center.

In addition to the new sober living community, SRC also announced the opening of their new medical detoxification facility in early November. This is the center's first facility of its kind, offering clients a medical setting overseen by trained medical practitioners and doctors, trained in addiction medicine, who monitor their vitals and withdrawal symptoms to ensure a safe detoxification from the substance they are recovering from. The 7,300-square-foot center, which cost $2.9 million, has nine total private rooms that will give those struggling with addiction a private, safe and comfortable setting to begin their recovery process.

In 2020, SRC saw more than a 50% increase in admission rates from the previous year, underscoring the need for addiction services in the community. The client growth at SRC prompted the promotion of Michelle Sproule, Chief Clinical Officer and Clinical Director, Chrissy Orellana. Throughout Orellana's tenure with SRC, she has led the charge in growing SRC's clinical team and behavioral health technicians to elevate the standard of care for each client served. Prior to this position, Orellana was a primary therapist, and worked diligently to obtain her independent license as a substance abuse counselor in December 2020.

SRC operates in four locations and all levels of care for those who struggle with alcohol and drug addiction. All locations offer services for those 18 years and older.

