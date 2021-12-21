PrecisionOS Appoints Five Distinguished Orthopedic Surgeons Specializing in Sports Medicine to Clinical Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PrecisionOS® has added five prominent orthopedic surgeons specializing in sports-related injuries to its Clinical Advisory Board. PrecisionOS develops Virtual Reality (VR) training for residents, practicing surgeons and medical device representatives. The sports medicine surgeons will work with the company to develop advanced orthopedic arthroscopic training in VR.

"We are pushing the boundaries with our virtual reality development in arthroscopy. The opportunities to train and teach are infinite and we want to ensure that the learners have access to the highest quality of VR training," explains Danny Goel, M.D., CEO, PrecisionOS. "I am honored to be surrounded by leaders in arthroscopy who share our passion for education."

All five surgeons are highly-respected in their area of expertise and have either served, or are currently serving, on numerous prestigious organizations and committees in the sports medicine area.

PrecisionOS' modules have been scientifically validated, peer reviewed and published in leading medical journals. The company's VR platform has a validated assessment program (Precision Score™) that has been shown to provide an accurate picture of how trainees will perform specific surgical procedures in the live operating room.

The five new members are:

Olufemi (Femi) Ayeni, M.D., F.R.C.S.C., is a Professor and the Academic Head of Orthopedic Surgery at McMaster University in Ontario. A leading authority on hip injuries in young adults, for more than four years Ayeni has served as the Medical Director for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC sports teams.

Amon T. Ferry, M.D., is an Orthopedic Surgeon at the Arizona Sports Medicine Center. He focuses on minimally invasive techniques and specializes in arthroscopic procedures, including rotator cuff repair, knee ligament reconstruction and shoulder replacement. Currently, Ferry is a team physician for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Mariners.

Alan Getgood, M.D., F.R.C.S., is an Associate Professor, Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry at Fowler Kennedy Sports Medicine Clinic. He specializes in disorders of the knee, with a particular focus on complex ligament reconstruction and joint preservation. He has successfully secured over 9 million dollars in peer reviewed and industry funded grants to build his pre-clinical and clinical research program.

Laurie Hiemstra, M.D., is an Orthopedic Surgeon, Banff Sport Medicine, Banff, Alberta, Canada. She is also Associate Professor, Department of Surgery at the University of Calgary. The research program in Banff is focused on knee ligament injury, prevention of secondary injury, rehabilitation and surgical outcomes with an emphasis on ACL injury and reconstruction and patellofemoral instability.

Karen M. Sutton, M.D., is an Associate Attending Orthopedic Surgeon at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), in New York City. A board-certified sports medicine surgeon with surgical expertise in arthroscopy of the shoulder, knee and hip, Sutton serves as Chief Medical Officer for World Lacrosse and is the team physician for the U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the national governing body for the Olympics for those sports.

About PrecisionOS

PrecisionOS was founded in partnership with clinical orthopedic surgeon educators and an expert group of XR (virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality) developers to create simulation training for practicing surgeons, residents and surgical device representatives. Participants using PrecisionOS modules engage in a realistic operating environment, alone or in collaboration with other trainees anywhere in the world, test their knowledge and desire to try alternate approaches, receive instructive feedback and repeat procedures until achieving proficiency. With InVision(TM), a patient specific planning tool, the company is expanding into the provision of next generation products for preoperative surgery and simulation training and education.

PrecisionOS is based in Vancouver, BC, with collaborative affiliations with more than 40 major medical institutions in the U.S. and Canada. The company's software is being used in more than 40 countries and 600 cities globally. For more information please visit www.precisionostech.com.

