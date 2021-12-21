NearU Services Continues National Expansion with Acquisition of Leading Home Services Contractor, Robertson Electric in Charlottesville, VA

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NearU Services ("NearU"), a founder-led premier home services platform, today announced the acquisition of Robertson Electric Company, Inc. ("Robertson Electric" or the "Company") a well-established home services provider located in Charlottesville, VA. Robertson Electric will further bolster NearU's customer service capabilities and extend its portfolio of services in Virginia.

"Robertson Electric has been a proven market leader in the Charlottesville market for over 50 years. The Company's focus on delivering the best home service in the region is very aligned with NearU's mission. Bruce, Sybil, and their management team have built a great culture, taken great care of their team, and loyally served a large customer base. NearU is committed to further building upon this great foundation taking the Company's legacy to greater heights. Our team is focused on delivering a lasting impact through empowering the Robertson Electric team and leveraging our process-driven, training, and technology-enabled execution approach. I am confident that Robertson Electric team's addition to the NearU family will serve as a milestone in NearU's continued and disciplined national expansion across North America," said Ashish Achlerkar, NearU's Founder and CEO.

"Bill Robertson started Robertson Electric in 1968 and based that business on providing excellent, professional service to a loyal and fast-growing customer base. We believe the company, 50 years later, continues to provide award-winning service with a focus on honesty, integrity, and quality. Since taking over the business, we are proud to have delivered upon the vision of Mr. Robertson and are excited about the growth opportunities with NearU. The transition to NearU will allow us to continue to serve our customers the right way and provide our employees with the best opportunity to flourish. As we evaluated potential partners for our succession plan, NearU clearly stood out as the leader due to its unique vision, fair approach, holistic leadership, solid preparedness, and great culture. We could not be more excited for the future of this company as part of the NearU family," said Bruce Locker & Sybil Robertson, Co-Owners of Robertson Electric.

Under NearU's ownership, the Robertson Electric team will continue to operate under their current, reputed local brand. The Company will go on serving customers under the existing management team led by Electrical Manager, Billy Crawford, Service Manager, Matt Vickers, and Install Supervisor, Randy Garrett. NearU's operations, finance, and marketing teams have a well-defined plan to propel Robertson Electric to new heights in service to its employees and its customers.

NearU continues to be well capitalized and is actively seeking other long-standing, highly reputable brands to join the rapidly growing NearU family.

About NearU:

NearU is an employee and customer-centric provider of essential home services with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and through partnerships with leading HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other skilled trade contractors. More information is available at www.NearU-Services.com.

About Robertson Electric Company, Inc.:

Since 1968, Robertson Electric has provided the Charlottesville, Virginia area with electrical, plumbing, and HVAC services. Focused on professionalism and quality of work, Robertson Electric has serviced thousands of residential and light commercial customers for their home services needs. More information is available at www.RobertsonElectric.com.

For More Information, Contact:

