LiveXchange Expands Worldwide GigCX Team with Appointment of Daniel Akre, Promotes Cheryl Myrskog

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - LiveXchange Corporation, the industry leader in GigCX virtual deployment solutions, today announced that Daniel Akre has joined LiveXchange as Vice President, Global Business Development. With over 20 years of Business Process Outsourcing experience, most recently as Principal of UNI Partner, Akre will oversee key aspects of LiveXchange's global growth strategy. Additionally, Cheryl Myrskog has been promoted to Vice President of Global Development. With the company since 2006, Myrskog will lead the company's global operational deployment strategy.

"The appointment of these executives reflects the company's plan to take a long-term global leadership role in meeting market demand for Gig economy customer experience solutions – at scale. The company continued to experience rapid growth in 2021 by securing numerous new clients in Retail, Technology, Healthcare and Media services as well as expanding existing relationships on a global level."

"We are delighted to have attracted and retained the talent of such visionaries to LiveXchange," said Terry Rybolt, Chief Revenue Officer of LiveXchange. "Their leadership will be valuable assets as we continue to demonstrate tremendous vision and entrepreneurial spirit to disrupt the customer experience sector. I look forward to their contributions to the company that is a market-maker and leader in this field."

"I'm thrilled to be joining LiveXchange," Akre said. "The flexibility and transparency of the LiveXchange platform, coupled with an ever expanding global gig workforce is a perfect complement to any company's customer experience operation."

Myrskog said, "The world has changed and leveraging the benefits of work at home coupled with the flexibility of the gig economy to help companies meet the challenges of today's customer experience expectations is here to stay. I'm delighted to be leading this initiative for the company."

About LiveXchange

LiveXchange, founded in 2006, helps companies manage all aspects of the customer engagement lifecycle by leveraging its proprietary PCI Level 1 certified, turnkey GigCX marketplace that enables clients to tap into its 150,000+ member, virtual, on-demand workforce. Learn more about LiveXchange at www.livexchange.com .

