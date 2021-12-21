JUPITER RISING FILM BRINGS INTERNATIONAL BESTSELLING GRAPHIC NOVEL "ALONE" TO THE BIG SCREEN

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter Rising Film announced today they will bring the international bestselling graphic novel Alone to the big screen in 2023. Tentatively titled, Where the World Ends will be directed by Antonin Le Guay and produced by Alberto Marzan.

Alberto Marzan, Jupiter Rising Film

Where the World Ends will focus on a lighthouse nowhere near any other major civilization in the middle of the deep blue ocean. Every week a supply boat makes a treacherous journey to leave necessary provisions to the lighthouse keeper but the sailors never meet him as he always remains hidden in the shadows. One day this all changes when a new boatman starts wondering who this mystery man is, and he sets off on a course that will change all their lives forever. Co-founder of Sandgate Productions, Antonin Le Guay, will direct the film and his brother, Ambroise Le Guay will produce the project. Director Antonin Le Guay commented that, "Where the World Ends is a journey through darkness to protect a fragile light of hope that could make earth more habitable. There is nothing else in the world I would want to tell today: the power to imagine, to redefine words and reinvent our world. I believe that Jupiter Rising Films will bring an international asset to the production that serves this intemporal and universal story that anyone can identify with."

Christophe Chabouté's Alone was an Official Selection at France's prestigious Angoulême International Comics Festival. Commenting on Le Guay taking the helm, "I am a big supporter of Antonin. He adapted my other work Park Bench a few years ago and brought it to life beautifully. Antonin has such integrity and vision and I am thrilled to see him bring Alone to the big screen."

Jupiter Rising Film Producer and Chief Executive, Alberto Marzan commented, "I knew Jupiter Rising FIlm needed to make this film from the moment I was introduced to it. The story is written in such an artful and meaningful way you forget that it's a depiction of our internal fight with fear set in the middle of a vast deep blue ocean. Jupiter Rising Film is focused on creating artistically meaningful work that transcends, this film does just that."

Production is expected to begin in Q3 2022 at Lite Water Stage & Film Studios in Brussels Belgium. Marzan commented "To shoot a film of this scope we needed the most advanced water stage in the world" so we came to Belgium. The founder of Lite Water Stage and Film Studio Wim Michiels and his team are the most specialized I've seen, his affinity for innovation and impact aligned with ours nicely."

Jupiter Rising Film is a Los Angeles based production company focused on creating expansive, groundbreaking and visionary content for film, tv and streaming. To learn more about Jupiter Rising Films visit:

Antonin Le Guay, Director

