EXUMA Biotech Completes Series B2 to Advance Novel Cell & Gene Therapies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EXUMA Biotech, Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing cell and gene therapies and delivery solutions for liquid and solid tumors, today announced the completion of a $41 million Series B2 financing. The Series B2 brings the total capital raised since its inception to approximately $130 million.

Proceeds will be used to support further development of EXUMA's autologous subcutaneous rPOC CAR-TaNK (T- and NK-like) platform for hematologic and solid tumors and continued clinical investigation of its Tumor Metabolism Regulated (TMR) CAR technology targeting solid tumors. New investors in the Series B2 financing included Americo Life, Inc., in addition to existing investors.

"We are pleased to expand our investor base with support from this strategic group of investors who recognize the potential of our technologies to translate into life-changing therapies for cancer patients," said Gregory Frost, Ph.D., EXUMA Biotech Chairman and Chief Executive Offer.

Additionally, the company announced that Houston Holmes, M.D., MBA, FACP has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

"Dr. Holmes is a renowned cancer specialist who will make an outstanding addition to our board of directors. He has dedicated his life to researching advanced cellular and immunotherapy treatments for hematologic malignancies and to the education of the oncology community about these new modalities," said Frost.

Houston Holmes, M.D., received a BS in medical microbiology from Stanford University School of Medicine, an MD from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, and an MBA from the University of Texas at Dallas. He completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at Baylor University Medical Center, and fellowship in medical oncology/hematology at the National Cancer Institute/National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Dr. Holmes has been in practice for over 20 years.

"It's an exciting time for cell and gene therapies. I'm thrilled to be a part of EXUMA and to join the company in its mission to advance innovative therapies towards the clinic and for cancer patients in urgent need of new treatments," said Houston Holmes, M.D.

About EXUMA Biotech

EXUMA Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of novel cellular therapies and gene delivery solutions for patients with cancer. The company leverages its global R&D footprint to discover, manufacture and develop gene delivery platforms and gene programs that may overcome the safety, efficacy, and scalability challenges of cellular therapies in solid tumor and hematologic malignancies. The company is headquartered in West Palm Beach. For more information visit exumabio.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

